Shane Keegan: Cobh Ramblers must learn to be more ruthless

EVEN though his first game in charge ended in defeat, Cobh Ramblers manager Shane Keegan was able to take some positives to build on.

Treaty United claimed the three points from this Munster derby against Ramblers at St Colman’s Park, as Keegan got to run the rule of his current squad and assess what changes are required.

“Despite the scoreline, by and large I was pretty happy with what I saw to be honest,” said Keegan assessing the Cobh performance for his first game in charge.

“I thought we created as many chances as Treaty tonight and I think we were extremely unlucky to have had a goal disallowed.

“If that goal is given as it should have been, I think we end up getting something from the game.

“So there were a hell of a lot of positives despite the scoreline. Sometimes when you are coming up with positives you are trying to make them up. That wasn’t the case.

POSITIVES

“There are real genuine positives to take. That said, the simple fact is in those ruthless moments in the two important quarters of the field, in terms of not making mistakes and taking the chances when you get them, we didn’t hit the levels that we would have hoped in either of those.

“Ultimately that is why we have no points. There is a massive amount learned and that will continue to be the case probably right throughout the month of July."

One week down at the St Colman’s Park club, how does Keegan reflect on his first few days in charge of Cobh Ramblers?

“I have never been in that situation where you are coming into a team in the middle of a season.

It is hectic and essentially you lose your first training session, in that it was just an opportunity to meet people and get to see a little bit about them.

"You could do nothing productive in terms of working towards the game-plan. So we’ve tried to do it all on Wednesday.

“I am looking forward to a proper week's preparation this week."

The July transfer window is now open in League Of Ireland Football. It will be interesting to see if Keegan decides to try and strengthen his squad in the next few weeks.

There have already been reports that former Cork City, Treaty United and Cobh man Charlie Fleming has been in training with the St Colman’s Park club.

Next up for Ramblers in an away trip to face Galway United on Friday.

John Caulfield’s side will be hoping to secure a win that will set them up nicely for a mouth-watering top-of-the-table clash against Cork City.