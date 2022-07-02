Hannigan twins swap Neptune for great rivals Blues Demons for new SuperLeague season

THE Hannigan twins Scott and James will be wearing the colours of Blue Demons this coming Men’s Super League basketball season after transferring from local rivals Neptune.

The talented youngsters have given the Blackpool club 17 years of service, winning multiple national trophies, however, they feel now the time is right for a change of direction and a new challenge.

For Demons, this is a huge coup, they're getting two promising players who have been involved with Neptune at National League level since they were U18s. It gives coach Danny O’Mahony a pair of young and hungry basketballers who excelled as teens, including a top-level schools title with a Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG side that included new Demons teammate David Lehane.

As well as bolstering Demons for their return to the Super League, this move benefits the Hannigan brothers, as they saw very little court time in the past few seasons as a result of Neptune having a professional core. Coach Colin O'Reilly also recently recruited Irish international Jordan Blount.

DEDICATION

They are very dedicated to their sport are seen regularly doing extra early morning shooting sessions so their frustration was understandable.

James Hannigan explained this was the perfect opportunity to go elsewhere and get a chance to play against the best players in the country.

"There is a huge commitment to play Super League with both of us putting in endless hours of hard work every summer and during the season on the practice floor with very little reward on the playing front.

I totally understand the coach can only play five players at a time, but I was getting more and more frustrated and disillusioned last season.

"I think this move will be of great benefit to us as it gives us a platform to express ourselves on the court and it also gives us a chance to help the team.”

Scott Hannigan said they were leaving Neptune on good terms after speaking to committee members and coach Colin O’Reilly over the last few weeks. They join a young Demons group led by Irish star Kyle Hosford.

"I have mixed emotions. In one way I’m sad that I’m leaving my boyhood club but I’m really excited to be joining Blue Demons as it gives me a chance to be a role model to the younger players in Demons and prove myself against the best in the country.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the coaches and people in Neptune for all the hard work they did with us over the years and it’s something we will always be grateful for."