New manager but same disappointment for Cobh Ramblers

Cobh Ramblers 0 Treaty United 2

THE opening game of the Shane Keegan era as Cobh Ramblers manager ended in a defeat against Treaty United at St Colman’s Park.

It was a night which perhaps illustrated Keegan has a big task on his hand to improve Ramblers on the pitch over his time in charge.

Ramblers had John Kavanagh back in the starting 11 following a spell out through injury, while there was a first start at this level for Liam Hopkins. Treaty had former Ramblers players Stephen Christopher and Lee Devitt in action.

Christopher nearly punished an under-hit Cobh back pass in the opening stages, but Ramblers keeper Sean Barron reacted well to gather.

Treaty went into the lead just past the quarter of an hour mark. A well-worked move by the visiting side eventually fell at the feet of Matt Keane. He crossed into the box, where the ball was knocked into his own net by Ramblers defender Ben O’Riordan.

A few minutes later, Treaty’s Jack Lynch saw his effort cleared off the line by O’Riordan, as the away side went in search of a second.

Ramblers went close to equalising when Jake Hegarty headed just wide from close range from a Danny O’Connell cross. While Tommy Barrett’s side almost got a second midway through the opening half when Conor Melody went close.

Treaty threatened to score again when a Marc Ludden free-kick was saved on 36 minutes, while Colin Conroy went close with a curling strike from the edge of the box.

Sean McGrath showcased his Ramblers' attacking threat, by forcing a save out of Treaty keeper Jack Brady on 38 minutes.

Cobh were much improved early in the second half and had a number of great chances to score, including through Danny O’Connell going on a neat run before seeing his effort saved well by Treaty keeper Brady.

Ramblers thought they had levelled when O’Connell’s shot hit the crossbar, with Jake Hegarty heading to the net on the rebound. But it was ruled out by a foul according to match referee Declan Toland.

All Cobh's hard work was undone when Treaty punished a mistake in the Ramblers defence. Only seconds half coming into the action, Willie Armshaw slotted the ball neatly into the bottom corner of the net.

In the final 10 minutes, Ramblers hit the crossbar again through Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh.

Cobh Ramblers' Sean McGrath in a tussle for possession with Treaty United's Marc Ludden. Picture: David Keane.

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron; John Kavanagh, Ben O’Riordan, Breandan Frahill, Danny O’Connell, Jake Hegarty, Conor Drinan, Sean McGrath, Luke Desmond, Harlain Mbayo, Liam Hopkins.

Subs: Ciaran Griffin for Hegarty (62), Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh for Hopkins (74), David Eguaibor for O’Connell (84).

TREATY UNITED: Jack Brady; Marc Ludden, Sean Guerins, Callum McNamara, Dean George, Stephen Christopher, Lee Devitt, Martin Coughlan, Colin Conroy, Matt Keane, Jack Lynch.

Subs: Conor Melody for George (25), Joel Coustrain for Coughlan , Willie Armshaw for Conroy (both 65), Josh Quinlaven for Keane (90).

Referee: Declan Toland.