Cork camogie: Laura Treacy and Orla Cronin out but Rebels tuned in for Tipp

SATURDAY: Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship: Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Rinn, 5pm.

IT'S Cork and Tipp in Páirc Uí Rinn in their final group game of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championship.

Laura Treacy remains out but will be back in time for the semi-final. Hannah Looney is set to start, most likely at midfield, partnering Katie O’Mahony with Ashling Thompson again dropping back to Treacy’s vacant slot.

Orla Cronin hasn’t trained the past few weeks and won’t start. At this stage with just three weeks to go to an All-Ireland semi-final unless she has consistent training sessions it looks like Cork will have to plan without her.

She would be a huge loss, her general play and positioning a focal point in Cork’s movement.

Good news however is that Sorcha McCartan will probably get her first start since March. Match fitness and acceleration off the mark could be a real problem here and Cork are going to have to play intelligent and appropriate ball into the full-forward.

Another option might be young Orla Cahalane. The young St Finbarr's player was drafted into the squad six or seven weeks ago and by all accounts is flying in training.

It hasn’t been the best of championships for Tipp. They've failed to build on the momentum of the past couple of years primarily due to the absence of Orla O’Dwyer and the injury to Karen Kennedy.

Tipp will have to beat Cork to advance. They lie level on points and scoring difference with Dublin who play Wexford.

Either Dublin or Wexford will put Tipp out of the running unless they can get a win. With it all to play for they’ll travel to Cork to lay it all on the line and possibly hopeful of the fact that Cork having already qualified might try their extended panel members.

Not so, says Cork manager Matthew Twomey. He is determined to win every game.

They’ve four wins from four and the last thing he wants is for Cork to lose in their last outing, just weeks before the semi-final. Confidence and a winning culture is important.

"This is like an All-Ireland final for Tipp," said Twomey.

I kind of like it like that because even though we’ve nothing to play for we’ve everything to play for. I don’t want to lose a game because they want to win it more than us.

"We don’t want a team coming to Cork and beating us. We can’t go into any game not being wholehearted."

Cork have a three-week run-in from tomorrow to the semi-final and you can imagine the first ten days of that will be extremely intense.