Fri, 01 Jul, 2022 - 07:25

Cork City can consolidate top spot in the First Division away to Bray

Colin Healy's side are four points clear and on the road to Wanderers
Cork City can consolidate top spot in the First Division away to Bray

Matt Healy of Cork City with Cork City manager Colin Healy. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Barbara O'Connell

TONIGHT is a huge opportunity for Colin Healy’s Cork City side to widen the gap at the top of the first division.

A win against Bray at the Carlisle Grounds and possible dropped points for Galway against Waterford could make it the perfect evening for the league leaders.

While City aren’t playing their best football at the moment, credit is due to them for still putting points on the table and their latest 5-0 win against Treaty could mean City are on track for a very strong run for the remainder to the season.

A loss and a draw for John Caulfield’s Galway in their last two games has given City a four-point lead at the top.

Healy will want to maintain that gap; maybe even increase it, but his players need to be focused, starting tonight against The Seagulls.

When they played Bray in the first game of the season at tonight’s venue City had a comfortable 6-0 victory.

Fast forward eight weeks for the return game at Turner’s Cross, and City battled out a disappointing 0-0 draw.

A result nobody would have expected at the time which allowed Galway to join City in top spot.

City know they can’t be complacent tonight and Healy will want his players to remember their last meeting, that draw in Turner’s Cross.

In saying that, City will go into tonight’s game full of confidence after their 5-0 win over Treaty while Bray drew 2-2 with Wexford.

Bray are third from bottom in the table on 18 points with just three wins, nine draws, and eight losses.

Looking at those stats alone, nothing but three points for City is expected tonight and I have no doubt Healy and his players will also expect nothing less. Now it’s about getting out there and getting the job done.

In Monday’s game against Treaty, players were able to take the pressure off a little, and some were rested and hopefully that will stand to them this evening.

Healy will have a fully fit squad to choose from. While we’ve seen a number of different goalscorers in the last few games, it’s great to see Dylan McGlade back from injury.

His presence on the pitch will be a huge boost for City, but he will need game time this evening if Healy plans on starting him in their next home game which is the top-of-the-table clash against Galway.

Tonight’s game should certainly be an opportunity for Healy to mix things up a little with a full squad to choose from.

I believe he can give the likes of McGlade and new signing Louis Britton some game time which will make the team more competitive and stronger for the remainder of the season.

Britton signed this week from Waterford and he promises to be a huge threat with a great eye for goal.

Read More

Dylan McGlade on his injury nightmare and Cork City's title challenge 

More in this section

Megan Connolly with Ana Cheminava and Nino Pasikashvili 27/6/2022 Cork soccer star Megan Connolly and Ireland firmly focused on Finland
Cork v Limerick - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 Paudie Palmer: Open discussion on Cork hurling manager's job is hugely important
C&S Neptune sign Irish international Jordan Blount for the new SuperLeague season C&S Neptune sign Irish international Jordan Blount for the new SuperLeague season
cork soccer
Cork City sign Waterford striker Louis Britton

Cork City sign Waterford striker Louis Britton

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more