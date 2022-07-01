Cork City can consolidate top spot in the First Division away to Bray

TONIGHT is a huge opportunity for Colin Healy’s Cork City side to widen the gap at the top of the first division.

A win against Bray at the Carlisle Grounds and possible dropped points for Galway against Waterford could make it the perfect evening for the league leaders.

While City aren’t playing their best football at the moment, credit is due to them for still putting points on the table and their latest 5-0 win against Treaty could mean City are on track for a very strong run for the remainder to the season.

A loss and a draw for John Caulfield’s Galway in their last two games has given City a four-point lead at the top.

Healy will want to maintain that gap; maybe even increase it, but his players need to be focused, starting tonight against The Seagulls.

When they played Bray in the first game of the season at tonight’s venue City had a comfortable 6-0 victory.

Fast forward eight weeks for the return game at Turner’s Cross, and City battled out a disappointing 0-0 draw.

A result nobody would have expected at the time which allowed Galway to join City in top spot.

City know they can’t be complacent tonight and Healy will want his players to remember their last meeting, that draw in Turner’s Cross.

In saying that, City will go into tonight’s game full of confidence after their 5-0 win over Treaty while Bray drew 2-2 with Wexford.

Bray are third from bottom in the table on 18 points with just three wins, nine draws, and eight losses.

Looking at those stats alone, nothing but three points for City is expected tonight and I have no doubt Healy and his players will also expect nothing less. Now it’s about getting out there and getting the job done.

In Monday’s game against Treaty, players were able to take the pressure off a little, and some were rested and hopefully that will stand to them this evening.

Healy will have a fully fit squad to choose from. While we’ve seen a number of different goalscorers in the last few games, it’s great to see Dylan McGlade back from injury.

His presence on the pitch will be a huge boost for City, but he will need game time this evening if Healy plans on starting him in their next home game which is the top-of-the-table clash against Galway.

Tonight’s game should certainly be an opportunity for Healy to mix things up a little with a full squad to choose from.

I believe he can give the likes of McGlade and new signing Louis Britton some game time which will make the team more competitive and stronger for the remainder of the season.

Britton signed this week from Waterford and he promises to be a huge threat with a great eye for goal.