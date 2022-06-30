Cork's form sides to meet in Division 2 league semis

AGHADA’S late surge yielded a semi-final spot in the Cork Credit Unions Division 2 League following a fourth successive victory at the weekend.

The east Cork club’s gritty 2-16 to 1-15 home success against Knocknagree helped them claim top slot in Group B along with Kanturk while Dohenys and Rockchapel emerged from another competitive Group A.

It has produced semi-final pairings of Aghada-Rockchapel in Rostellan and Dohenys-Kanturk in Dunmanway, both on Sunday week at 3pm.

Aghada showed tremendous battling qualities in their must-win encounter over Knocknagree, who led by 0-11 to 0-7 at half-time, increased their advantage to six at one stage during the second-half and were still in front, 1-15 to 1-14, with seven minutes remaining.

But, an Alan Hogan goal after 59 minutes altered the complexion, following on from Jamie O’Hanlon’s effort, 20 minutes earlier, and a couple of late points secured an important triumph.

Aghada provided an impressive array of scorers, 10 in total, ranging from Danny Creedon’s 0-4, O’Hanlon’s 1-1 and 0-3 apiece from Shane Bennett and Fintan Cody to single contributions from Charlie Terry, Donagh Collins, Jordan Tynan, Jamie O’Donoghue and a Cian Fleming ’45.

Since losing to Bishopstown, Aghada registered four wins on the bounce, including a 1-12 to 0-12 victory over Kanturk, who had already qualified for the play-offs before conceding their game away to Castletownbere.

It's some achievement for the Duhallow club because they’re also qualified in Division 1 in hurling and with a game to spare, their concluding tie with Sarsfields determining first and second in the group.

Nemo Rangers’ second string and Glanworth were also in the mix to qualify from Group A, but lost to Macroom and Rockchapel respectively, to leave the door open for Dohenys, who hosted Bantry Blues, knowing a win would suffice.

Typically, it wasn’t easy for the Dunmanway club, who trailed by 3-3 to 1-7 entering the final quarter, but a rush of points got them over the line by 1-14 to 3-4.

Keith White and Mark Buckley were their scorers-in-chief, sharing 1-10 with White’s goal after 34 minutes critical in not allowing Bantry push on.

Darragh Collins brought the sides level at 1-10 to 3-4 with nine minutes’ regulation time left before Dohenys kicked on to claim a semi-final spot.

Nemo’s 1-10 to 0-8 defeat at the hands of Macroom and Glanworth’s 1-10 to 1-5 loss to Rockchapel allowed the Duhallow club also march to the semis.

The Rock’s goal came from a Jack Curtin penalty after 45 minutes to open up a three-point advantage, 1-7 to 1-4, and they controlled the scoreboard after that.

The weekend’s results also clarified divisions 3 and 4 for next season.

Division 3: Aghada, Kanturk, Dohenys, Rockchapel, Nemo Rangers, Glanworth, Macroom, Bishopstown, Castletownbere, Knocknagree.

Division 4: Newmarket, Bandon, Bantry Blues, St Vincent’s, Ballydesmond, Naomh Aban, Mitchelstown, Aghabullogue, Na Piarsaigh, Dromtarriffe.

The Division 3 play-offs have already begun with impressive wins for Glanmire, Iveleary and Boherbue, but a second game is required to resolve the Millstreet-Kilshannig tie following their 2-5 to 1-8 draw.

Glanmire were first to advance to the last-four with a 2-14 to 2-7 win over Glenville before they were joined by Iveleary, who posted an eye-catching 4-24 to Mayfield’s 2-6, and Boherbue, who outscored Adrigole by 3-7 to 2-4.

The upshot of it all is that Iveleary play Boherbue in Inchigeelagh on Saturday at 3pm while the Millstreet-Kilshannig replay goes ahead an hour later in Glantane with Glanmire keeping an eye on proceedings there.

The way has been paved, too, for Division 5 for next season though Division 6 won’t be completed until the identities of the various divisional junior champions are known.

Division 5: Iveleary, Glanmire, Adrigole, Kilshannig, Kinsale, Millstreet, Boherbue, Glenville, Mayfield, Ballinora.

Division 6: Gabriel Rangers, Kildorrery, St Finbarr’s, St Nick’s, plus divisional junior champions.

RESULTS: Division 2A: Nemo Rangers 0-8 Macroom 1-10; Ballydesmond 0-10 Bandon 1-9; Glanworth 1-5 Rockchapel 1-10; St Vincent’s 0-11 Newmarket 4-16; Dohenys 1-14 Bantry Blues 3-4.

Division 2B: Na Piarsaigh 1-11 Mitchelstown 0-13; Dromtarriffe 0-6 Bishopstown 1-12; Naomh Aban 0-11 Aghabullogue 0-8; Castletownbere walked over Kanturk; Aghada 2-16 Knocknagree 1-15.

Division 3 quarter-finals: Glanmire 2-14 Glenville 2-7; Millstreet 2-5 Kilshannig 1-8; Iveleary 4-24 Mayfield 2-6; Boherbue 3-7 Adrigole 2-4.