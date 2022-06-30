Peter O'Mahony will start when Ireland face New Zealand at Eden Park

Keith Earls and Peter O’Mahony will start for Ireland against New Zealand in Saturday’s first Test at Eden Park with Andy Farrell also selecting Cian Healy for a bench role less than 12 hours after the prop left the field on a stretcher cart.
H Keenan (Leinster); K Earls (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster, c), J Gibson-Park (Leinster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), J Ryan (Leinster); P O’Mahony (Munster0, J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).
D Heffernan (Connacht), F Bealham (Connacht), C Healy (Leinster), K Treadwell (Ulster), J Conan (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), J Carbery (Munster), B Aki (Connacht).
To have any hope of kickstarting the series with a first Ireland win on New Zealand soil, the likes of Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter will have to be as dominant as they were in Dublin last November.