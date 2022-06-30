Douglas Hall hold their nerve to beat Wilton and claim first CWSSL Premier League title

Wilton 1 Douglas Hall 2

DOUGLAS HALL captured the CWSSL Senior Women's Premier league title for the very first time when they defeated holders Wilton 2-1 in a nervy top-of-the-table clash at Pat Bowdren Park last night.

The Douglas team won the title with two games to spare, unbeaten all season.

Both teams knew the importance going into this game – a win for Douglas Hall would ensure that the title would be heading their way while Wilton had to win to keep the pressure on Douglas as they could have closed the gap between the sides with only a couple of games remaining.

Douglas Hall. Picture: Howard Crowdy

It was Douglas Hall who had the better chances, especially in the opening few minutes with Laura Cooney, Maggie Duncliffe and Kara Lacey’s efforts going wide of the posts while at the other end Wilton’s first effort on goal came from Barbara O’Connell’s 30-yard effort which was covered by the Douglas Hall keeper Tracey Kiely.

Wilton keeper Ailbha Moloney was forced to make a one-handed save from Douglas Hall’s Stacey Paul O’Regan while Aoibhe Noonan managed to break through the Wilton defence only to be denied a shooting chance by one of the Wilton defenders as both teams were beginning to create chances.

Wilton keeper Moloney did well to hold onto Carissa Murphy’s long-range shot near the touchline right on the far post while the Douglas Hall keeper Tracey Kiely did well to cover the ball ahead of Wilton’s Caitlin O’Sullivan right on the edge of the area.

Both teams were playing some excellent passing football with shots being taken from outside of the area with keeper Moloney again having to make another one-handed save this time from Claire Cooney at the expense of a corner.

Douglas Hall's Ciara Desmond and Amy McCarthy celebrate. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The opening goal came from the corner just before the break when Noonan’s ball was headed into the net by Emma McCarthy from 8 yards giving the league leaders the lead at a vital stage of the game.

Douglas Hall had two good chances to extend their lead early in the second half with Noonan’s effort going just over the bar while keeper Moloney did well to dive at the feet of Laura Cooney in the 52nd minute.

Wilton then pressed forward themselves looking for the equaliser and had Douglas Hall confined to their own area for some time, with chances falling to Amy Gettings and Zoe Murphy who saw her effort going inches wide.

Moloney pulled off another brilliant stop from Maggie Duncliffe, but from the resulting corner, Douglas made it 2-0 when Carissa Murphy nodded the ball into the net from close range as Douglas were well in control.

However, in a nervy final few minutes, Wilton managed to pull one back in the 87th minute courtesy of Lydia Looney, but it was Douglas Hall who managed to hold on and claim their very first Senior Women's Premier League title with a 100% record.

Wilton. Picture: Howard Crowdy

WILTON: Ailbhe Moloney, Amy Gettings, Niamh O’Regan, Deirdre Callanan, Zoe Murphy, Emma O’Connor, Lydia Looney, Barbara O’Connell, Caitlin O’Sullivan, Allie Ashley, Robyn Murphy, Grace O’Driscoll

DOUGLAS HALL: Tracey Kiely, Ciara Desmond, Claire Cooney, Emma McCarthy, Carissa Murphy, Stacey Paul O’Regan, Amy McCarthy, Maggie Duncliffe, Laura Cooney, Aoibhe Noonan, Kara Lacey, Allie Mullins O’Keeffe, Megan Dennehy, Kadie Lambe

Referee: Alan O’Connor.