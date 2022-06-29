Cork City sign Waterford striker Louis Britton

CORK City have signed Bristol City striker Louis Britton.

The 21-year-old English striker joins having spent the first half of the season on loan at Waterford, where he has scored 10 league goals in 18 appearances.

The striker signed a professional deal with Bristol City in 2019 after impressing in the Southern League in England; making his first professional appearance in May 2021, scoring on his debut.

The in-demand striker was prolific at U23 level for Bristol City and impressed during pre-season in Ireland last summer.

The Robins choose not to extend the striker’s deal with the club but his signing is a real coup for City.

Louis Britton on the attack for Waterford. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Not only does the striker add to City’s attacking options but also weakens a Waterford side who are in the mix for promotion with the Rebel Army.

Britton played a major part in the Blues' current eight-game successive winning run, and City will be hoping he can have a similar impact with them.

With only three strikers in their squad before the signing of Britton, his arrival will be a welcome addition to an area City would have highlighted needed to strengthen before the transfer window.

He is a talented player who will compete with Cian Murphy, Ruairi Keating and Mark O'Mahony for those forward positions. He is quick, physically strong and knows how to score goals.

City are currently four points clear at the top of the First Division table and they will be hoping Britton can help them finish the job and gain promotion.

Speaking to CorkCityFC.ie, Britton said: “I am delighted to be joining Cork City. I’ve had a good chat with the manager and I was impressed by what he had to say. I’ve played against them twice this season and have been very impressed with the side.

"It’s been a good first half of the season, and we all know that we need to work hard to maintain that for the rest of the season. I am looking forward to getting into training and hopefully contributing to a successful season.”

There was a really great atmosphere at Turner’s Cross when I played there early on in the season, so I am really looking forward to playing in front of the Cork City fans as a home player.”

City boss Colin Healy said: “Louis is a very good player and has a real eye for goal. We were impressed with him when he played against us earlier in the season, so we are very pleased to have him on board for the rest of the season. He will add a real attacking threat to our side and I am confident he will make a positive contribution to the side.”