Five star City prove too good for Treaty United 

Treaty United 0

Cork City 5

CORK CITY followed-up their victory over Cobh Ramblers on Friday by making it two successive derby wins in four days with their empathic Munster derby win over Treaty United.

Goals from Kevin O’Connor, Matt Srbely, Ruairi Keating, Aaron Bolger and Darragh Crowley gave Colin Healy’s side a convincing victory over the Limerick outfit in their First Division clash at Markets Field on Monday night.

The three points increased City lead at the top of the division to four points over Galway United after the Tribesmen were defeated by Longford Town on the same night.

It was a comfortable evening for City, with the league leaders rarely needing to get out of second-gear during the contest.

The league leaders were calm in possession throughout the match. Healy’s side were excellent with their game management.

They upped the tempo of the game when needed, and conserved their energy in the second-half ahead of Friday’s match against Bray Wanderers.

City made two changes from the side that defeated Cobh, with James Doona and Keating coming into the starting 11 in place of Mark O’Mahony and Kieran Coates.

Dylan McGlade and Ally Gilchrist, who missed the Cobh game due to injury, were named amongst the City substitutes.

Matt Srbelly, Cork City , putting Treaty United under Pressure in the SSE Airtricity First Division in the market's Field, Limerick

It was an encouraging start from City with the visitors controlling possession early on.

As they had in the sides previous meeting this season; Treaty stood off City and allowed their opponents to have possession in their own half. O’Connor was first to test Conor Winn with the Treaty keeper comfortably denying the defender’s free-kick.

City looked threatening down the wings with the Rebel Army finding joy with cross-field passes to Doona and Cian Baragry.

The former was making a rare start for City and seemed a player keen to make a good impression. Doona was positive every time in possession, with his first thought always being to take on his opponent.

City went ahead on the 15 minute through an excellent finish from O’Connor. The 27-year-old showed great technique with his weaker foot to neatly place a high dropping ball beyond Winn.

Although City had been in control of the game up to going ahead, the goal did seem to settle Healy’s side even more.

The Treaty players struggled to have any sort of influence on the game and rarely were in possession of the ball, apart from Winn’s kick-out.

City deservedly went further ahead when Srbely was in the right position to capitalise on Winn’s mistake.

The Treaty keeper attempted to come and claim a cross into his penalty area but misjudged the flight of the ball, allowing the Canadian to score his first goal for the club.

After their impressive scoreless draw in their last fixture away to Galway United, Treaty looked a fatigued side.

The effort the Limerick outfit put into that game against John Caulfield’s side was obviously having a knock-on effect on them in this encounter.

The game was over as a contest three minutes from the half-time whistle when Keating scored his seventh goal of the season.

The striker was left with the simplest of finishes when a low driven cross found Keating at the back post to tap home into an empty net.

Cian Murphy, Cork City, under pressure from Stephen Christopher, Treaty United in the SSE Airtricity First Division

Bolger added to City’s lead two minutes later after his low curling strike went beyond the outstretched arm of Winn.

The four-goal lead did not flatter City who dominated the half from the beginning to end.

City should have been five ahead two minutes into the second-half. Crowley picked out Keating with an excellent delivery into the penalty area, but this time the striker was unable to find the back of the net.

The game became more of a shooting practice session for City with Srbely and Keating having further efforts on Treaty’s goal.

The league leaders were enjoying their night; creating opportunities effortlessly.

The home side did create their first real opportunity in the 66th minute but Jack Lynch somehow failed to hit the target with his close-range header.

Crowley scored his second goal in as many games after another mistake from Treaty’s goalkeeper.

Keating did well to pressure Winn into a poor clearance which allowed Crowley to finish into an empty net.

Treaty United: Winn; Lynch, Guerins, McNamara, Devitt; Conroy (Kirkland 76), Collins (Coughlan 58), Melody (Nwankwo 76), Christopher, Coulstrain (Keane 42); George (Arca 76).

Cork City: Harrington: Hakkinen, Honohan, O’Connor (Hurley 46); Bargary (Karabo 66), Coleman, Bolger (Coates 66), Srbley, Doona (McGlade 76); Murphy (Crowley 46), Keating.

Referee: M Moynihan