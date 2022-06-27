Cork boxers on a high after winning 41 All-Ireland titles with 15 different clubs involved in the success

THIS week Leeside boxing is basking in harmonious glory as all previous records have now been smashed.

Thirty-one boxers representing 15 clubs have delivered 41 All-Ireland titles.

This monumental bounty yielding such a rich harvest is glorious in its diversity, producing male and female champions from 11-year-olds to Elite and from College to cadet champions.

These Cork athletes have blazed a trail scorching the road from Cork to the National Stadium and creating magic memories which will be cherished by all pugilists in the southern capital for many years to come.

On Saturday, the 9th of July, these champions will march in a victory parade at Bishop Lucey Park and be presented with their Jack McAuliffe gold medals.

This will be a great day for the boxers and their coaches, clubs and families.

This year the Jack McAuliffe medal will be a special edition to mark the golden jubilee of the Cork Ex-Boxers Association (CEBA).

Each medal will have a special inscription, and for the 31 recipients, it will be a unique event in their sporting life.

On the same day, a plaque will be unveiled to perpetuate the memory of CEBA founder member Tim O'Sullivan.

Paddy McSweeney, the President of CEBA, will do the honours in the presence of the Lord Mayor of Cork.

It is fitting that this plaque should be erected to a founder member during the golden jubilee celebration year.

Singer, Musician and former boxer Donie Carroll, now domiciled in New York, receving a presentation from Gary 'Spike' O Sullivan to mark his involvement and support of Cork boxing for over fifty years. Picture:Doug Minihane

Meanwhile, the Sunset Ridge Hotel was burnt to the ground last week.

This had closed down as a hotel over ten years ago.

However, the building played its part in the Cork boxing story and provided great memories from the many social occasions it hosted.

In 1977, five years after their foundation, the CEBA presented its first Hall of Fame award at this hotel.

For the nest fifteen years, many of Cork's greatest boxers have been honoured on this premises.

The first recipient of this accolade was Mick Leahy, the former Glen boxer who went on to win the Lonsdale belt following his winning of the British middleweight title.

The then Taoiseach Jack Lynch was guest of honour that night.

For the next 14 years, the Ridge, as it was known, was the venue for the CEBA annual dinner dance.

Former World champion Rinty Monaghan from Belfast was guest of honour in 1979.

Many of Cork's outstanding boxers were presented in successive years with the Hall of Fame Award.

These included Jimmy Gunner Murray, Paddy Buckley from Mallow, Tim McNamee, Danzer Nagle, George Bennis, Tommy Hyde, Paddy Martin, Tim O Sullivan, Ray Donnelly, Jim Corbett, Johnny O'Driscoll and John Kid Cronin.

To this day, the Hall of Fame award is the most prestigious in the CEBA Calendar.

Amongst the winners in recent years was the lion-hearted Fr Horgan's BC Boxer Dave Dunlea.

Dave boxed every bout in his career to the final bell.

He was an outstanding competitive athlete who always displayed great tenacity and never showed fear.

All members of the Dunlea family played an active role in the success of the Father Horgan's club down through the years.

Leanne Murphy of Togher BC, who claimed her second National Title of the year last weekend, pictured with her coaches Shane and Louise Forde at her return to training this week. Picture: Doug Minihane.

Dave's son, Damian also stood out as a boxer of distinction who went on the become a national champion.

Dave was also a fine coach, and his deep knowledge of boxing helped many young athletes.

Dunlea also coached Thomas McCarthy to win a Senior All-Ireland title.

A few years later, McCarthy returned to claim a national Elite title, this time coached by John Morrissey.

Elsewhere, despite the difficulties that amateur boxing is experiencing on the national stage, Cork boxing is continuing to run its own business free of politics and controversy.

Cork boxing people are genuinely saddened to see their sport currently in turmoil through various factions who have set themselves up in various parts of the country.

Recently, Junior Minister for sport Jack Chambers publicly warned the IABA that funding could be cut if they did not get their house in order.

However, speaking at the recent Cork Ex-Boxers Gold Jubilee dinner, the Taoiseach Michael Martin stated quite clearly that the government have made huge funding available to clubs and encouraged all Cork clubs to avail of this opportunity.

Meanwhile, top Boston cop Paul Meade was a visitor to the famed Boxing Wall in Bishop Lucey Park recently.

Paul is a great grandson of the Mossy Doyle, who was one of the first Cork men to represent Ireland at the Paris 1924 Olympics.

Paul was a guest of the CEBA, and this reunion was arranged by former Sunnyside boxer Donie Carroll now based in New York.

Donie is back in Cork this coming weekend and will be meeting many of his old boxing colleagues at a boxing breakfast on Saturday morning.