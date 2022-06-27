Brilliant Éire Óg camogie team lift John West Division 1 Féile crown

HUGE celebrations for Éire Óg as they were crowned John West Division 1 Camogie Féile champions defeating Boherlahan-Dualla of Tipperary in the final played in Abbotstown.

The festival of hurling and camogie saw 80 clubs and close to 2,000 players battle for the titles, with Douglas U15s winning the hurling plate against Athenry.

In the group series of the camogie, Éire Óg defeated Glynn Barntown 0-5 to 0-1. Clara Murphy with four points and one from Julie White ensured the Ovens girls had the best possible start to a busy day.

In round two, they had to battle it out to the finish to hold off the challenge of Tipperary representatives Boherlahan-Dualla, two points separated the sides at the full-time whistle: 1-4 to 1-2. A Laura Healy goal and points from Erin Healy, Rionagh O'Leary, Clodagh Fitzgerald and Clara Murphy helped get them over the line.

Éire Óg had to give way to Dublin representatives Kilmacud Crokes in round three where the Dublin side were 1-2 to 0-1 winners, Clara Murphy on target here for Éire Óg.

They still topped their group and then defeated Windgap of Kilkenny 1-6 to 2-0 in the semi-final.

They were 0-4 to 1-0 up at the interval, and in the second half, a goal from Erin Healy proved vital. Murphy hit 0-3 from frees and 0-2 from play, while Emma Casey also pointed.

The final was a rematch with Boherlahan-Dualla. Éire Óg settled early and led at the break by four, thanks to Clodagh Fitzgerald's goal. Clara Murphy and Alannah Whelton were also on the score sheet while at the back Éire Óg held firm, denying their opponents a score.

It’s a huge achievement for Éire Óg and a testament to the hard work going in Ovens. They took the Division 1 Féile title for the first time in 2019 when they defeated Cork rivals Sarsfields when the national event was held in Cork.

Well done to mentors Conor Healy, Trevor Casey, Adrian Malone, Martin O’Donovan, Liam O'Reilly, Evelyn O'Shea and Breda Twohig who left no stone unturned in their quest for glory.

The trophy was presented to Éire Óg captain Maria Barry Murphy by Camogie President Hilda Breslin to the delight of the huge Éire Óg contingent.

Hilda Breslin and Diarmuid Cahill presenting Éire Óg Captain Maria Barry Murphy with the Cup. Picture: Fintan Clarke.

ÉIRE ÓG PANEL:

Kate O'Riordan, Leah Sheehan, Phoebe Wharton, Julie White, Maria Barry Murphy, Laoise Ahern, Gemma Young, Clara Murphy, Clodagh Fitzgerald, Jessica Power, Laura Healy, Fiadh Malone, Ali Hayes, Rionagh O'Leary, Erin Healy, Abbie Hyde, Emma Casey, Alannah Whelton, Clodagh O'Sullivan, Ciara Healy, Claire O'Regan.