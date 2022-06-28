Rockmount's Jason Sexton on his greatest season marked by four trophies

FOUR years, four major trophies for Rockmount’s Jason Sexton.

The father of three from Deerpark joined Rockmount four years ago having previously played with Everton, Casement, Greenwood and Wilton United.

Having picked up plenty of silverware during that time, he’s quick to say this season has been the best season to date for him.

“This season is by far the best I have had to date, winning the treble was brilliant but to win the league by so many points and go undefeated in it is unreal," said Sexton.

"As a defender not losing a league game I take great pride in that and to win the Intermediate Cup in the same year is a great achievement because everyone wants to win the Intermediate Cup but it doesn't always work out for people and not many teams can win them both in the same year so I think it's a great achievement.”

FAI Intermediate Cup, Munster Senior League and O’Connell Cup winners this season reflects the work being done at the club and for Sexton, hard work and competition within the squad are what brought so much success.

At Rockmount they are all so hard working and good to be around, winning so many games this season had made all the training and long evenings away from family all the better.

“Our squad had a great mix between young and old. A mixture of lads who still think they’re young coupled with five internationals, ex-League of Ireland players and U19s, is incredible to have in one team, to be honest. There is a great unity within the squad and when you throw in a fantastic management of Eddie, Monty, Clarkey, Ethan and Sean, it has been the perfect blend for success."

Every team's aim at the beginning of the season is to win something but they kept breaking things down taking it a game at a time.

"We set out to start the league well and it just seemed to steamroll after that and winning is a good habit to get into as well I think after we won the quarter-final of the Intermediate Cup we really started to believe that we could really kick on and win trophies because we were so far ahead in the league.

"We could have taken the foot off the pedal but that just isn't in our team. The only disappointment

Rockmount's Jason Sexton heads the ball clear against Bonagee United in the FAI Intermediate Cup at Rockmount Park. Picture: Denis Minihane

this year was the defeat in the Keane Cup final on penalties but I suppose settling for the treble isn't a bad season.”

Playing the majority of the games this season, bar three, Sexton was happy with his own performance but quick to praise his teammates, especially the defenders alongside him.

“I was very happy with the game time I got because the standard of the squad is so good and if you're not performing then someone is there to replace you and everyone knows this and I think it's the reason we won so much because you need a squad not just the starting 11.

“Our backline has been phenomenal this year if I may say so myself.

We only conceded eight league goals all season in 17 games and when a defence is that tight we are always going to have a chance of winning with the quality we have up front but our defence have a great understanding of each other.

"Ken Hoey at right-back won every trophy there is, Adam Crowley next to me is young but some player and is on the Irish amateur squad for that reason, Cian Murphy at left-back played in the League of Ireland so that speaks for itself and of coarse Brendan O’Connell behind us, an Irish keeper. He's probably the best keeper I have played with and great in the dressing room as well.

"Also when James O’Connell or Jack Waters come into the team it doesn't weaken our defence one bit."

HECTIC

Having the league won and with the FAI intermediate cup solely to focus on, Sexton said it gave the lads the belief that they could win more trophies. On the morning of the final, it was a hectic day for Sexton as his niece was making her communion, a huge day for Sexton and his family so to have the final in Turner's Cross and to win it, made it all the more special.

“It was my niece Leah’s communion which is good as my child and of course, I had to take the limelight with the cup final but in fairness, Leah goes to a lot of my matches with my dad and my daughter Lily so she didn't mind too much. Well that's what I keep telling myself," laughs Sexton.

It was a hectic day between my wife getting the kids ready and me cooking pasta at 9 o'clock in the morning to bring to the church to eat.

"Not the best way to prepare for a cup final but it is what it is and all that goes with a communion day.

“The church was at 12 in Ballyphehane so could only stay for 20 mins of that and then had to head to Turner's Cross to meet up with the lads but all the family followed on to watch me and it was great to win it.”

Sexton also scored in his side's 2-1 win over College Corinthians in the O’Connell cup to finish off a remarkable year and finish with a hat trick of trophies and now he takes a well-deserved break before he begins a new season in the hope of retaining and adding more silverware for the club.