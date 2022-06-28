Cork Camogie: Guide to the 2022 SE Systems Championships

DATES for the SE Systems adult camogie championship were announced this week.

There is a busy few months ahead for clubs at all levels.

For clubs with inter-county players, the senior championship won’t get underway until two weeks after the All-Ireland finals.

This is with the hope that both the Cork Senior and Intermediate teams will be in Croke Park on August 7.

Four games in four weeks will certainly test the stamina of players and clubs will be hoping to be injury-free as playing week after week gives little time for recovery.

This week we take a look at the dates for the senior and Intermediate championships.

Pencil them in and take note of a very busy few weeks which will begin on August 14 when the divisional section starts off what we hope will be another excellent championship season.

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

At senior level, there are three groups with five club teams in each and one Group with five Divisional teams.

The Top two teams from each group will progress and one bonus place is available for the best placed club team from the groups, and they will go into the quarter Finals.

The 2021 Senior Championship semi-finalists, Inniscarra, Sarsfields and St Finbarr’s were seeded, as were the county champions Seandun.

FIXTURES

Group 1

Wednesday August 17: Inniscarra v Courcey Rovers.

Thursday August 18: Aug Douglas v Glen Rovers.

Friday August 26: Glen Rovers v Inniscarra; Douglas v Killeagh.

Saturday September 3: Killeagh v Glen Rovers; Courcey Rovers v Douglas.

Saturday September 10: Glen Rovers v Courcey Rovers; Killeagh v Inniscarra.

Saturday September 17: Courcey Rovers v Killeagh; Inniscarra v Douglas.

Group 2

Tuesday August 16: Newcestown v Ballygarvan; Fr O’Neill’s v Cloughduv.

Friday August 26: Fr O’Neill’s v Sarsfields.

Saturday August 27: Cloughduv v Newcestown.

Sunday September 4: Sarsfield’s v Cloughduv; Ballygarvan Fr O’Neill’s.

Sunday September 11: Cloughduv v Ballygarvan; Sarsfields v Newcestown.

Sunday September 18: Ballygarvan v Sarsfields; Newcestownv Fr O’Neill’s.

Group 3

Wednesday August 17: Enniskeane v St Finbarr’s.

Thursday August 18: Éire Óg v Ballincollig.

Saturday August 27: St Finbarr’s v Éire Óg; Enniskeane v St Catherine’s.

Saturday September 3: St Catherine’s v St Finbarrs; Ballincollig v Enniskeane.

Saturday September 10: St Finbarr’s v Ballincollig; St Catherine’s v Éire Óg.

Saturday September 17: Ballincollig v St Catherine’s; Éire Óg v Enniskeane.

Group 4

Sunday August 14: ; Imokilly v Carrigdhoun; Carbery v Seandun.

Sunday August 21: Carbery v Avondhu.

Monday August 22: Seandun v Imokilly.

Sunday September 4: Avondhu v Seandun; Carrigdhoun v Carbery.

Sunday September 11: Seandun v Carrigdhoun; Avondhu v Imokilly.

Sunday September 18: Carrigdhoun v Avondhu; Imokilly v Carbery.

The senior quarter-finals will take place on September 24 and 25.

The senior semi-finals are on Sunday October 9, with the final scheduled for Sunday, October 23.

INTERMEDIATE

In intermediate camogie, there are two groups, one of seven and one of six teams with the two top teams in each group going to the semi-final. The semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday, October 8, with the final on Saturday, October 22.

Group 1

Wednesday August 17: Na Piarsaigh v Milford; Carrigaline v Clonakilty.

Friday August 18: Aghabullogue v Watergrasshill.

Wednesday August 24: Milford v Carrigaline.

Thursday August 25: Clonakilty v Na Piarsaigh; Aghabullogue v Kilbrittain/Timoleague.

Wednesday August 31: Watergrasshill v Milford.

Thursday September 1: Na Piarsaigh v Aghabullogue; Kilbrittain/Timoleague v Clonakilty.

Thursday September 8: Aghabullogue v Carrigaline.

Friday September 9: Milford v Kilbrittain/Timoleague; Clonakilty v Watergrasshill.

Thursday September 15: Na Piarsaigh v Carrigaline.

Friday September 16: Kilbrittain/Timoleague v Watergrasshill; Milford v Clonakilty.

Friday September 23: Carrigaline v Watergrasshill; September Clonakilty v Aghabullogue; Kilbrittain/Timoleague v Na Piarsaigh.

Saturday October 1: Aghabullogue v Milford.

Sunday October 2: Watergrasshill v Na Piarsaigh; Carrigaline v Kilbrittain/Timoleague.

Group 2

Friday August 19: Blackrock v Brian Dillon’s.

Saturday August 20: Newtownshandrum v Valley Rovers; Charleville v Ballyhea.

Sunday August 28: Ballyhea v Brian Dillon’s; Valley Rovers v Blackrock.

Monday August 29: Newtownshandrum v Charleville.

Tuesday September 6: Blackrock v Ballyhea; Charleville v Valley Rovers.

Wednesday September 7: Brian Dillon’s v Newtownshandrum.

Tuesday September 13: Newtownshandrum v Ballyhea; Valley Rovers v Brian Dillon’s.

Wednesday September 14: Charleville v Blackrock.

Saturday October 1: Ballyhea v Valley Rovers.

Sunday October 2: Brian Dillon’s v Charleville; Blackrock v Newtownshandrum.