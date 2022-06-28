Cork Camogie: Guide to the 2022 SE Systems Championships

DATES for the SE Systems adult camogie championship were announced this week.
There is a busy few months ahead for clubs at all levels.
For clubs with inter-county players, the senior championship won’t get underway until two weeks after the All-Ireland finals.
This is with the hope that both the Cork Senior and Intermediate teams will be in Croke Park on August 7.
Four games in four weeks will certainly test the stamina of players and clubs will be hoping to be injury-free as playing week after week gives little time for recovery.
This week we take a look at the dates for the senior and Intermediate championships.
Pencil them in and take note of a very busy few weeks which will begin on August 14 when the divisional section starts off what we hope will be another excellent championship season.
At senior level, there are three groups with five club teams in each and one Group with five Divisional teams.
The Top two teams from each group will progress and one bonus place is available for the best placed club team from the groups, and they will go into the quarter Finals.
The 2021 Senior Championship semi-finalists, Inniscarra, Sarsfields and St Finbarr’s were seeded, as were the county champions Seandun.
The senior quarter-finals will take place on September 24 and 25.
The senior semi-finals are on Sunday October 9, with the final scheduled for Sunday, October 23.
In intermediate camogie, there are two groups, one of seven and one of six teams with the two top teams in each group going to the semi-final. The semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday, October 8, with the final on Saturday, October 22.