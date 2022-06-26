Rob Barry is the penalty shootout hero for Cork U16s

Cork 0 Galway 0 (Cork win 5-4 on penalties)

CORK claimed the Subway U16 SFAI Inter-League title with a hard-fought win over Galway in the final which was played in Cahir Park last Sunday afternoon as part of a mammoth finals weekend where Cork clubs did exceptionally well claiming no less than four All Ireland titles.

The game finished level 0-0 after 80 minutes with the dreaded penalty shootout having to decide the destiny of the All Ireland title, with the Cork lads winning 5-4 with Carrigaline keeper Rob Barry saving Galway’s last kick to ensure that the title went to Cork.

It proved to be a very successful weekend for Cork, winning all four All-Ireland titles, with the U12 and U13 teams winning while the Cork Schoolgirls U13 team also captured a trophy with a 2-1 win over Sligo/Leitrim, coupled with the U16s win later that evening.

Cork almost took the lead after only 10 seconds of the game only for Adam O’Callaghan’s effort sailing over the crossbar as Cork looked for an early score as they started to come forward and put Galway under pressure.

Chances fell to Adam O’Callaghan whose efforts were either wide or covered by the Galway keeper, and Conor Meaney was unfortunate not to score as his shot came off the crossbar.

Manager Mark Turner said Cork were the better team as they created a number of clear-cut chances and were deserving of their victory against a stiff Galway team who were the hardest team they had played against in the competition this year.

Galway attempted to put Cork under pressure, crossing balls from the wing into the centre, which were covered by the Cork defence who were gaining in confidence as the game went on.

However, despite all of the pressure, it ended scoreless, with Cork winning on penalties 5-4 with the trophy being presented to team captain Conor Meaney after.

Cork's Conor Meaney on the attack against Kerry in the U16 SFAI Inter-League at Moneygourney. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

It was a solid team effort from all of the players but best for Cork during the final were team captain Conor Meaney from Rockmount, Corinthians' Keith McCarthy, Ringmahon’s Adam O’Callaghan and Carrigaline’s Rob Barry, who had an outstanding game in between the posts and whose save right at the end came with jubilation from the Cork camp.

Turner said that the team were an absolute pleasure to work with over the past season, a great bunch who played some great technical football and did what they asked from their management team and coaches.

They were duly rewarded with their hard work and commitment to take home the All-Ireland title.