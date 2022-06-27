Shane Keegan is the new manager of Cobh Ramblers

COBH RAMBLERS have appointed Shane Keegan as their new first team manager.

The former Dundalk, Galway United and Wexford boss has agreed a deal which will see him in charge as the next Cobh manager until the end of the 2023 League Of Ireland season.

Most recently working as Academy Lead at Treaty United, Keegan's first game in charge of Ramblers will be at home to Treaty at St Colman’s Park on Friday night.

The appointment of Keegan looks to be a decent coup for the club and he will hope to turn Ramblers fortunes around on the pitch during his time in charge.

Keegan was at the helm as manager of Wexford Youths and guided them to the League of Ireland 1st Division title in 2015.

From there he moved on to Galway United and also oversaw Dundalk’s journey in the group stages of the Europa League in 2020.

“I am delighted and excited to come on board as Cobh Ramblers new manager,” Keegan said.

“To play a part in the club, in this, their 100th year anniversary, was an opportunity that I couldn't turn down.

Cobh Ramblers' Michael McCarthy clears his lines past Cork City's Matt Srbely, during their SSE Airtricity League First Division clash at Turner's Cross.

"I look forward to getting straight to work with the players and staff as we all get to know each other over the course of the month of July.

“It would be a huge boost to us to get support out in numbers over the next few games.

"Then it is up to us to give people a reason to keep coming back.

“I really hope that I can play an important role in helping to grow Cobh as a club both on and off the field in both the short and long term.

“I would also like to place on record my thanks to the board at Treaty United and wish them the best of luck for the rest of the season."

On the appointment of Keegan, Ramblers chairman Bill O’Leary said:

“We are delighted to have secured the services of a proven, experienced League of Ireland manager.

"Shane is highly thought of, and we regard him as the right man for the job at this time.

"All of us at the club look forward to working with him.”

On July 8th, Cobh make the trip to take on Galway United, which is then to be followed by a home encounter against Waterford on the 15th of July.

Ramblers then will play host to Bray Wanderers on the 22nd of July.

That is before the following weekend when the FAI Cup derby affair against Cork City is due to take place at St Colman’s Park.

This should be another memorable occasion and one which Shane Keegan and Cobh will be looking to cause a cup upset in.