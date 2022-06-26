Sun, 26 Jun, 2022 - 16:25

Cork U16 camogie side begin the defence of their All-Ireland title with a big loss at home to Galway

Three goals form Caoimhe Kelly in the second half helped propel Galway to top of the group.
Cork U16 camogie side begin the defence of their All-Ireland title with a big loss at home to Galway

Kate Fennessy, Cork, Ruth Mannion, Galway.

Mary Newman

Galway 6-3 

Cork 1-7 

HOLDERS Cork had no answer to a well-drilled Galway side as they opened the defence of their Tesco All-Ireland Under 16 championship in Castle Road on Sunday afternoon.

It was a strange game on a day when we had tropical thunder showers, three penalties, and a visit from newly elected Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde who arrived to show her support for the young rebels.

Three goals form Caoimhe Kelly in the second half helped propel Galway to top of the group.

The first goal came from a long range free and two more in the space of eight minutes in the second half ensured no way back for a Cork side who will regret shooting 11 wides over the hour.

Grainne Finn, Cork, Therese Marie Murray, Galway.
Grainne Finn, Cork, Therese Marie Murray, Galway.

Rain made underfoot conditions slippery and it was hard on both sides but huge credit to the players as they played with huge intensity and determination despite having to deal with three torrential showers of rain over the hour. 

With the sides level at 0-2 a piece after twenty minutes Cork won a penalty after Louise O’Neill was fouled en route to goal, but Michelle Gately stood firm to deny Ava McAuliffe, but with Cork wining the rebound they won a second penalty and this time Sinead Hurley dispatched to the net to give Cork the lead. 

From the puck out Galway responded with Siobhan Carr setting up Abbie Massey to dispatch a blistering shot to the net.

Amy Sheppard edged Cork back in front but Sophie Flynn had Galway back in the lead as she outpaced three cork defenders and finished to the net to leave Galway two ahead at the break, 2-2 to 1-3.

Ava McAuliffe narrowed the gap on the restart but Galway stretched it to four points with Kelly’s long range effort ending up in the net.

Amy McCarthy, Cork, Roisin Crowe and Siobhan Carr, Galway.
Amy McCarthy, Cork, Roisin Crowe and Siobhan Carr, Galway.

Cork were now playing with more determination and had two points without reply, but with Galway dropping back an extra player back in defence they weathered the storm as Cork hit three wides in a row.

With just two points between the sides Cork could find no way past a strong Galway defence, and in the space of a minute Galway were eight points clear, goals from the excellent Sophie Flynn and Caoimhe Kelly helping steady their challenge again and when Caoimhe Kelly finished to the net for her third goal there was no way back for Cork.

Galway won a penalty but Emma O’Sullivan denied Kelly her fourth goal with a good save before the sides swapped late points.

Cork travel to Kilkenny next weekend and this is a game they have to win in order to keep their hopes of progressing alive.

Louise O'Neill, Cork, despite dropping her hurley tackles Therese Marie Murray, Galway.
Louise O'Neill, Cork, despite dropping her hurley tackles Therese Marie Murray, Galway.

Scorers for Galway: C Kelly 3-2 (1-1 f’s0, S Flynn 2-0, A Massey 1-0, L Murphy 0-1.

Cork: S Hurley 1-0 (pen), A Sheppard 0-3 (0-2f’), A Mc Auliffe 0-2, K Fennessy, L O’ Connell 0-1 each.

Galway : M Gately; T Murray, A Collins, R Murphy; L Mc Grath, R Mannion, R Crowe; C Callaghan, E Brogan; S Carr, C Mc Grath, L Murphy; S Flynn, C Kelly, A Massey.

Subs: E Bergin for R Mannion (52), L O’ Halloran for L Murphy (520.

Cork: E O’ Sullivan; A O’ Riordan, S Hurley, R Roche; A Daly, L Dunlea, O Cremin; A Fitzgerald, A O’ Neill; A Mc McCarthy, K Fennessy, A Sheppard; A Mc Auliffe, L O’ Neill, G Finn.

Subs : A Cottrell for A O’ Neill (37), L O’ Connell for A Mc McCarthy (41), S Murphy for K Fennessy (54), C rice for R Roche (57), E Buckley for A Fitzgerald (59).

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny)

More in this section

Brilliant Éire Óg camogie team lift John West Division 1 Féile crown Brilliant Éire Óg camogie team lift John West Division 1 Féile crown
Cork Schoolboys League U12 squad celebrate success in SFAI Bowl final Cork Schoolboys League U12 squad celebrate success in SFAI Bowl final
Rob Barry is the penalty shootout hero for Cork U16s Rob Barry is the penalty shootout hero for Cork U16s
#cork gaa
<p>New C&amp;S Neptune signing Jordan Blount</p>

C&S Neptune sign Irish international Jordan Blount for the new SuperLeague season

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more