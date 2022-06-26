Cork City in the hunt to sign Wexford star Jack Doherty

CORK CITY are interested in bringing Wexford player Jack Doherty to Turner's Cross.

City will be looking to add to their squad during next month’s transfer window to increase their chances of gaining promotion from the First Division and Doherty is a player the club would like to see join.

It is believed that Doherty would be keen on a switch to City but only if the right offer was made.

The lure of a return to full-time football is something that appeals to the player.

The former Waterford player has four league goals this campaign including a wonder goal against Cobh Ramblers in the sides recent meeting at St Colman’s Park – a match in which Doherty was named player of the match by the home side, something that is unusual as normally the home side would give such an accolade to one of their own players.

The 27-year-old was also impressive during the clash between City and Wexford this season at Turner's Cross and was the name on many City fan’s lips as someone who would be a welcome addiction to the squad.

Doherty’s versatility would give City manager Colin Healy a number of options of where to deploy the creative player in the team.

The former Ipswich Town player can play as a striker, a centre-midfielder and as a winger.

The 27-year-old began his career with Waterford before making the switch to Ipswich Town.

From there he went on to play for Waterford again, as well as Limerick and Longford Town.

He did have a period during his playing career away from professional football before signing for Wexford in 2019.

This year; Doherty has been has been one of the stand out players in the division.

His performances are even more impressive when you consider that he is doing them for a club sixth in the table.

Playing in a City side, that are top of the table, should produce even better performances from the player.

Although Wexford have ambitions of gaining promotion through the playoffs, a switch to City would be a step forward for Doherty.

City manager Healy has acknowledged in that past that if the right players were available then the club would be looking to add to the squad. Doherty seems to be the player that City have targeted as someone with the right attitude and attributes to bring into the club.

City are currently one point about title rivals Galway United and it is expected that John Caulfield’s side will recruit players during the transfer window.

Additions of players will play a big role on who wins the division and Doherty could be a player we see in a City shirt next month.