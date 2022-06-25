Cork City: Cutting out mistakes is vital for the second half of the season

IT’S less than two weeks into Cork City's 21-day midseason break in the Women’s National League.

During that time the entire squad has had the chance to enjoy a rare week off from training and playing games to get them ready for what was sure to be an intense week of hard work before things settle down slightly as they prepare for their next fixture next weekend.

The hope will be that when they take to the pitch next Saturday night against Athlone Town they will be finely tuned and fully ready to produce a good result to build on their much-needed 2-1 win against Treaty United at Turner’s Cross back in the middle of June.

Sounds ideal but when discussing the break, new manager Danny Murphy admitted it was something he could have done without.

“We have got a three-week break which I wish we didn’t have because we would be able to carry that bit of momentum,” Murphy told The Echo.

Cork City manager Danny Murphy at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“But now we have a few weeks to build that into our training and keep implementing the things that we want.

“We will give them a week off and then on the Saturday after, that evening we will begin building up to the Athlone game. Going a goal down and coming back to win it, I think it’s the first time they’ve done it this season.

The character is there and the belief is there but now we have got to be more consistent with it.”

But what the long period between games will also do is give the Cockney Rebel plenty of time to review previous games - the two he’s managed and the 12 that preceded them - as he looks to rectify some of the issues that have plagued their season.

As things stand, after 14 matches Cork City are second from bottom in the Women’s National League having won just three and lost 11 of their matches so far.

They have also conceded the most goals (52) so that must be the first area Murphy looks for improvements from his side. They need to defend better as a team from front to back and cut out the mistakes.

If they can do that and the new boss brings in some new faces to help add to the squad in terms of experience, physicality, and even quality, then there is still time to salvage something from this season.

And who knows, after drawing non-league side Bonagee United in the first round of the FAI Women’s Cup, maybe a good run in that competition is a possibility as a win against the Donegal side at the Cross in just over two weeks’ time will book their place in the quarter-finals.

“To be honest, these are the draws you look for in the cup so you can get through to the next stage and hope then you can get another good draw.

“But for me, we have to approach it with the right attitude,” admits Murphy.