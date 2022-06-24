Cork City v Cobh Ramblers: Only way is up for underdogs but it won't be easy

IN what has been a difficult week for the club, Cobh Ramblers have to dust themselves down and get ready for a local derby with Cork City at Turner’s Cross.

For the clash with City and the upcoming games in the next few weeks, Ramblers have announced that an interim first-team management, including head of youth development Ivan Bevan, Ken Hennessy, and academy coaches Damien Rowe and David O’Leary will take temporary charge of first team matters.

The club have commenced the process of appointing a permanent manager to replace Darren Murphy.

Along with Murphy, his backroom staff, which included former Waterford first-team coach Fran Rockett and Cork City legends John O’Flynn and Derek Coughlan, departed the club last weekend after the home defeat to Wexford.

understands former Ramblers manager Stephen Henderson and current Cork City first-team coach Declan Coleman are among those being linked with the job. But whoever the club goes with, there is quite a lot of work and rebuilding to do.

By appointing a new first-team manager now, one may argue an opportunity is provided for a new manager to put his own structures and plans in place. The only way is up essentially, as the table illustrates.

Last Friday’s 3-0 home defeat to Wexford, their 13th in 18 matches this season, saw Murphy’s tenure as Ramblers boss come to an end. Cobh had shown their faith in the former Cork City player by upgrading his status to permanent boss last September on a contract due to last until the end of the 2023 season.

The first half of the season saw performances generally competitive from Ramblers, who could consider themselves unlucky not to have more points on the board.

A good example was the previous meeting with City, which saw Cobh desperately unlucky not to secure a result at St Colman’s Park. It was arguably Cobh’s best performance of the season.

Ramblers were desperately unlucky not to have picked up at least one, if not all three points, with the chances created and the questions they posed of the City defence.

Results

However, in recent weeks the performances and results have dropped concerningly, including a 5-2 loss away to bottom side Athlone Town.

When you are in the recent form that Ramblers are in, perhaps the last thing you need is a trip to Turner’s Cross to play Cork City.

But then, a local derby clash might be the thing that can bring the best out of this Cobh side.

Ramblers come into this derby following a dismal run of form. In their last three games, all defeats, Cobh have conceded a total of 12 goals and to date this season they have coughed up

47 goals.

That is one more than the 46 goals that Ramblers conceded during the entire 2021 season, which was, albeit, a 27-game campaign.

To say the mood was not great around St Colman’s Park last Friday after the loss to Wexford was an understatement.

Up to last week, the apparent change of formation appeared to be working and Cobh looked reasonably solid in the first half against Wexford.

To have any chance at all against City, Ramblers will need to produce something very big, which just simply has not been there in their recent performances.

Meanwhile, Ramblers have a home clash with Cork City to look forward to in the FAI Cup at St Colman’s Park

on the weekend of July 31.

A good run in the cup might be the tonic Ramblers need after a difficult 2022 season.