Colin Healy: Cork City won’t be complacent against Cobh Ramblers

A LOCAL derby is always enjoyable and tonight should be no different as Cork City take on Cobh Ramblers for the third time this season in the SSE Airtricity First Division.

Both sides come into the game on the back of disappointing results last week.

City drew 1-1 with Longford Town which kept them off top spot while Ramblers suffered a 3-0 defeat to Wexford.

Following that result, manager Darren Murphy departed so let’s just say it’s been an eventful build-up.

City are two ahead in the bragging rights, having won 2-0 in Turner’s Cross and 3-2 in St Colman’s Park.

That stuff is really for the fans; the players will treat this like any other game for the most part, certainly the City squad and a good performance and a victory is all that matters to them.

Derbies generally bring more to a fixture than other games and tonight will be no different in front of a packed Turner’s Cross. League form generally goes out the window when it comes to a derby and it’s the visitors who will be hoping this will be the case here.

They’ve had a tough season and with this week’s change in management, with interim boss Ivan Bevan replacing Murphy, it will be interesting to see what difference it will make to the team.

Will Bevan play a different system? Will players who didn’t make Murphy’s starting XI suddenly find themselves in Bevan’s plans?

These are the questions Colin Healy will ask himself this week as he prepares for the game.

Like all games in the league this season, nothing comes easy and while City will be favourites, based on form, I have no doubt Colin Healy’s men will not be too complacent. Yes they’ve been playing well, but they have dropped points and Healy won’t want to cough up any more, especially against a side second from the bottom.

Cork City's Kevin O'Connor on the ball against Longford. Picture: Bob Morrison

“We certainly won’t underestimate Ivan and his team tonight,” said Healy.

It’s a local derby and like many before, there can always be an upset.

"Hopefully not, and I hope we can gain all three points, but at the same time we won’t be complacent as Cobh have a new manager in for tonight’s game and I have no doubt there will be players trying to impress him and that can make it a more competitive game.”

City have a few injury concerns with Cian Coleman and Ally Gilchrist still not 100%.

However, they have a large squad and I believe giving that duo another week’s rest might be the sensible thing to do. We could see the likes of youngster Mark O’Mahony coming in. He was excellent against Longford so giving the younger lads an opportunity has already proved not to weaken the team.

I think Healy will have the freedom to make changes. There will be tougher games ahead, but let’s hope it’s an entertaining contest.