Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 21:05

Cork v Dublin: Footballers reveal team for All-Ireland quarter-final in Croke Park

Seán Meehan is back from injury and among the subs but the starting 15 remains the same from the win over Limerick
Cork’s Sean Meehan and Derry's Conor Doherty in league action earlier this year. Picture: INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

Eamonn Murphy

CORK'S joint captain Seán Meehan is included on the bench for the All-Ireland quarter-final against Dublin at Croke Park on Saturday, 6pm.

The Kiskeam club man, All-Star nominated last season, offers defensive cover after coming back sooner than expected from his hamstring injury. 

Luke Fahy is also among the subs, with Tadhg Corkery and Mark Cronin not in the panel on this occasion.

John Cleary and his selectors have opted for the same 15 that beat Limerick in the last round of the qualifiers, spearheaded by the other joint captain Brian Hurley up front, alongside Steven Sherlock and Cathail O'Mahony.

The potency of that inside line will be vital to the Rebels' slim chances of causing a monumental upset against the Dubs.

While they were relegated from Division 1 of the league as they experimented across the spring, they wiped the floor with Kildare in the Leinster final and are unbackable favourites to advance to a semi-final with the winners of the Kerry-Mayo clash on Sunday.

Clare-Derry and Armagh-Galway are on the other side of the draw.

Cork recovered from their Munster semi-final loss to Kerry to get past Louth and Limerick, with both games at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, but this is their first trip to Croker since the Super 8s in 2019 when they were beaten by Dublin and Tyrone.

The Rebels' last major knockout win at Croker was over Galway in 2013 and they haven't reached the last four of the All-Ireland series since the season before. 

CORK (Football v Dublin): 

MA Martin (Nemo Rangers); S Powter (Douglas), M Shanley (Clonakilty), K O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers); J Cooper (Éire Óg), R Maguire (Castlehaven), M Taylor (Mallow); C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), I Maguire (St Finbarr’s); J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), E McSweeney (Knocknagree), D Dineen (Cill na Martra); S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), B Hurley (Castlehaven, jc), C O’Mahony (Mitchelstown).

Subs: C Kelly (Éire Óg), P Ring (Aghabullogue), S Meehan (Kiskeam, jc), T Walsh (Kanturk), C Kiely (Ballincollig), P Walsh (Kanturk), B Hayes (St Finbarr’s), J Cahalane (Castlehaven), D Gore (Kilmacabea), L Fahy (Ballincollig), B Murphy (St Vincent’s).

Three Cork basketballers in Paul Kelleher's U18 Ireland squad

Three Cork players named in the Ireland U20 Men’s basketball squad by coach Paudie Fleming

