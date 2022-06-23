Randal Óg back in Junior B hurling semi thanks to early goals

Randal Óg 3-13 Lough Rovers 1-12

LAST year’s finalists Randal Óg have qualified for the semi-finals of the Co-op Superstores Cork County Junior B Hurling Championship after they saw off the spirited challenge of a gallant Lough Rovers at Ballygarvan.

Two early goals proved decisive for the Ballinacarriga side, before they restricted Lough Rovers to four points in a one-sided second half in which the elements favoured Randal Óg.

Randal Óg took the lead within a minute of the throw-in courtesy of a goal from the edge of the square by Sam Kingston before Dean Cummins opened Lough Rovers’ account with a point from play.

Seadhna Crowley scored the West Cork side’s second goal on the rebound of a close-range save by Lough Rovers’ netminder Gordon Ahearn in the seventh minute.

Jordan O’Connor replied with Lough Rovers’ only goal of the contest two minutes later, from the corner of the Randal Óg square.

Persistent fouling was proving to be costly for the Ballinacarriga side in the second quarter as Lough Rovers pointed four frees.

The sides continued to trade points approaching the interval as Sean Daly pointed three placed balls for the West Cork side.

This left the half-time scoreline reading 2-6 to 1-8 in Randal Óg’s favour.

With the wind at their backs for the second half, Randal Óg slotted over five unanswered points, including two frees by Daly, before Kieran Kenneally tagged on a point from play for Lough Rovers in the 45th minute.

Crowley killed the game off as a contest with his second goal from the corner of the Lough Rovers square in the 49th minute.

However, Lough Rovers, to their credit, outscored Randal Óg by three points to two in the closing stages of the contest.

Scorers for Randal Óg: S Crowley 2-1; S Daly 0-7 (0-5 f, 0-1 65); S Kingston 1-0; P O’Sullivan 0-2; D Collins, P Collins, C Nyhan 0-1 each.

Lough Rovers: J O’Connor 1-4 (0-3 f); J English 0-4 (0-1 f); S Long 0-2; D Cummins, K Kenneally 0-1 each.

RANDAL ÓG: B O’Sullivan; P Duggan, C O’Neill, K O’Brien; E O’Donovan, P Collins, C O’Neill; S Daly, C Nyhan; M Shanahan, D Collins, L O’Donovan; P O’Sullivan, S Crowley, S Kingston.

Subs: P Galvin for Shanahan, J O’Neill for O’Donovan (both 45); A Brickley for Crowley (55).

LOUGH ROVERS: G Ahearn; I Raymond, C Burke, K O’Connell; J English, Z Walsh, S Murphy; T O’Connell, N O’Sullivan; J O’Connor, C Barry, D Cummins; C Oliver, D Flaherty, S Long.

Subs: K Kenneally for Burke (4, inj); G O’Donovan for Flaherty (36, inj); S Nash for Cummins (60+, inj).

Referee: John Horgan (Gleann na Laoi).