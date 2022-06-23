Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 12:55

Randal Óg back in Junior B hurling semi thanks to early goals

West Cork side enjoyed an incredible 2021 campaign, contested finals in both codes and are impressing again this season
Randal Óg back in Junior B hurling semi thanks to early goals

Randal Óg supporters in the stand at Páirc Uí Rinn last season. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

John Leonard

Randal Óg 3-13 Lough Rovers 1-12

LAST year’s finalists Randal Óg have qualified for the semi-finals of the Co-op Superstores Cork County Junior B Hurling Championship after they saw off the spirited challenge of a gallant Lough Rovers at Ballygarvan.

Two early goals proved decisive for the Ballinacarriga side, before they restricted Lough Rovers to four points in a one-sided second half in which the elements favoured Randal Óg.

Randal Óg took the lead within a minute of the throw-in courtesy of a goal from the edge of the square by Sam Kingston before Dean Cummins opened Lough Rovers’ account with a point from play.

Seadhna Crowley scored the West Cork side’s second goal on the rebound of a close-range save by Lough Rovers’ netminder Gordon Ahearn in the seventh minute.

Jordan O’Connor replied with Lough Rovers’ only goal of the contest two minutes later, from the corner of the Randal Óg square.

Persistent fouling was proving to be costly for the Ballinacarriga side in the second quarter as Lough Rovers pointed four frees.

The sides continued to trade points approaching the interval as Sean Daly pointed three placed balls for the West Cork side.

This left the half-time scoreline reading 2-6 to 1-8 in Randal Óg’s favour.

With the wind at their backs for the second half, Randal Óg slotted over five unanswered points, including two frees by Daly, before Kieran Kenneally tagged on a point from play for Lough Rovers in the 45th minute.

Crowley killed the game off as a contest with his second goal from the corner of the Lough Rovers square in the 49th minute.

However, Lough Rovers, to their credit, outscored Randal Óg by three points to two in the closing stages of the contest.

Scorers for Randal Óg: S Crowley 2-1; S Daly 0-7 (0-5 f, 0-1 65); S Kingston 1-0; P O’Sullivan 0-2; D Collins, P Collins, C Nyhan 0-1 each.

Lough Rovers: J O’Connor 1-4 (0-3 f); J English 0-4 (0-1 f); S Long 0-2; D Cummins, K Kenneally 0-1 each.

RANDAL ÓG: B O’Sullivan; P Duggan, C O’Neill, K O’Brien; E O’Donovan, P Collins, C O’Neill; S Daly, C Nyhan; M Shanahan, D Collins, L O’Donovan; P O’Sullivan, S Crowley, S Kingston.

Subs: P Galvin for Shanahan, J O’Neill for O’Donovan (both 45); A Brickley for Crowley (55).

LOUGH ROVERS: G Ahearn; I Raymond, C Burke, K O’Connell; J English, Z Walsh, S Murphy; T O’Connell, N O’Sullivan; J O’Connor, C Barry, D Cummins; C Oliver, D Flaherty, S Long.

Subs: K Kenneally for Burke (4, inj); G O’Donovan for Flaherty (36, inj); S Nash for Cummins (60+, inj).

Referee: John Horgan (Gleann na Laoi).

Read More

Randal Óg on the rise after reaching three county finals

More in this section

Sticking with Kieran Kingston or going for a fresh voice dominates Cork hurling agenda Sticking with Kieran Kingston or going for a fresh voice dominates Cork hurling agenda
Douglas v Glanmire to meet again in Rebel Óg U14 replay after controversial end to first encounter Douglas v Glanmire to meet again in Rebel Óg U14 replay after controversial end to first encounter
Rochdale v Charlton Athletic - Sky Bet League One - Crown Oil Arena Eoghan O'Connell signs a new three year deal with League one side Charlton Athletic
cork gaa
<p>Ireland and Fr Mathew's basketballer Michael O'Mahony.</p>

Three Cork players named in the Ireland U20 Men’s basketball squad by coach Paudie Fleming

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more