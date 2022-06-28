CWSSL: Springfield Ramblers avenge cup final defeat by Riverstown

Springfield Ramblers 4 Riverstown 2

SPRINGFIELD Ramblers made up for their defeat in the Munster final last week in this GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior League match at the Stephen Ireland Astro pitch in Cobh with two goals from Aoife O’Brien setting them on their way.

Riverstown had won at Turner's Cross but couldn't repeat the feat here.

The first effort came on goal in the second minute when Springfield’s Jess Geasley’s 20-yard free-kick went just over the Riverstown bar, while two minutes later Springfield keeper Amy O’Reilly did well to gather the ball at the feet of an advancing Charley Moore as both teams were looking for an early score.

Riverstown before the game. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Chances fell to Springfield’s Lauren Breen and Aoife O’Brien as the home side looked the more likely to open the scoring, but it was Riverstown who found the net first in the 25th minute when after a period of good passing from Springfield, the ball went up field and fell to Shannon Carson who fired the ball over O’Reilly and into the back of the Springfield net.

Riverstown’s lead did not last long as within five minutes Springfield were on level terms when O’Brien’s cross from the far side found Breen who tapped the ball in from close range.

Riverstown’s Carson had several chances as the half wore on, all of them covered by O’Reilly as the teams went in at the break level.

Springfield pressed forward from the restart, Tiffany Taylor’s effort from a sharp angle going just over and by the 55th minute took the lead when Geasley found O’Brien in the centre whose low shot from 12 yards went into the far corner of the Riverstown net.

Riverstown's Claire Hassett feels the pain from Springfield Ramblers' Ava Field's challenge. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The home side looked to build on their lead, but in the 62nd minute Riverstown drew level when Carson’s cross fell to Sophie Hudner whose effort was judged to have crossed over the goal line despite the best efforts of O’Reilly.

Riverstown almost took the lead moments later when Hudner weaved past a couple of defenders only to see her effort hit the side netting as Riverstown were buoyed by their equalising score.

However, Springfield regained the lead in the 71st minute when Taylor’s free kick from 25 yards initially came off the Riverstown wall, only to fall kindly back to her with her effort passing through a packed penalty area and into the net.

Riverstown, at this stage down to nine players due to injury, came forward again, Hudner’s effort from the corner of the area well held by O’Reilly, while at the other end Springfield had a number of chances on goal, all of which went wide of the mark as they looked for the all important next goal.

Springfield sealed the points in the 89th minute when a poor kick out was met by O’Brien who duly returned the ball back into the Riverstown net to seal the win for the home side.

Springfield Ramblers' Aoife O'Brien and Riverstown's Charley Moore tussle for possession. Picture: Howard Crowdy

SPRINGFIELD: Amy O’Reilly, Robyn O’Sullivan, Caitlin Mulcahy, ChiChi Ostinadinma, Tiffany Taylor, Aoife O’Brien, Lauren Breen, Ursula Lynch, Ava Field, Jess Geasley, Kerri Hancock

RIVERSTOWN: Claire O’Donoghue, Faye Lonergan, Claire Hassett, Chloe Ahern, Clodagh O’Callaghan, Amy Cuthbert, Charley Moore, Marelke Weihrauch, Shannon Carson, Sophie Hudner, Shannon Morrissey

Referee: Denis Cronin.