Cork City WFC boss Danny Murphy is thrilled to have a home cup draw against Bonagee United

CORK CITY WFC will face non-league side Bonagee United in the first round of the Evoke.ie FAI Women’s Cup, while Douglas Hall make the long trip to face Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Danny Murphy’s side have been handed a home-tie against the Donegal side.

Bonagee earned their place in this year’s competition due to the fact that they have advanced to the semi-final of the FAI Intermediate cup.

Despite a difficult season, City have shown signs of improvement under their new manager Murphy with the team ending a six-game losing run by defeating Treaty United in their last outing.

Murphy will have the opportunity to watch Bonagee in action this Sunday when they visit Moneygourney to take on Douglas Hall in the semi-final of the FAI Intermediate Cup.

City reached the quarter-finals of the competition last season losing out to eventual beaten finalists Shelbourne.

The club won the trophy in 2017, and are one of the five teams to have tasted success in the competition over the past decade, along with Wexford Youths, Shelbourne, Peamount United and Raheny United.

Reacting to the draw, City manager Murphy said: “I think that it is a good draw for us. It’s a good opportunity to get through to the next round. "But we will have to be very aware that they are not going to come all the way down here and be taking it lightly.

"They are going to be taking it seriously. We need to approach the game in the right way and make sure that we come out with the win so we can advance to the next round.

"To be honest, these are the draws you look for in the cup so you can get through to the next stage and hope then you can get another good draw. "But for me we have to approach it with the right attitude and hopefully get through to the next round.”

Douglas Hall are having an excellent campaign and will be optimistic about advancing to the next round.

They are currently top of the Cork Women’s Senior Soccer league and are in the semi-final of the FAI Women’s Intermediate Cup.

Holders Wexford and SSE Airtricity Women’s National League winners Shelbourne received a bye to the second round.

Along with Douglas Hall there are three other non-league sides including Douglas Hall’s opponents in Sunday’s Intermediate Cup semi-final, Bonagee.

Dates and kick-off times will be announced in due course, with all matches set to take place the week ending Sunday, July 10.

Sligo Rovers v Douglas Hall; Whitehall Rangers v Athlone Town; Cork City v Bonagee United; Bohemians v Galway Women’s FC; Peamount United v Finglas United; DLR Waves v Treaty United.