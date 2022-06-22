Slim Jim remembered as tournament returns

AFTER a three-year absence, there was great excitement at Avondale’s Beaumont Park for the Slim Jim McCarthy Tournament.

Scoil Barra, Beaumont took on holders, Ballintemple NS, in the St Michael’s Credit Union sponsored competition in memory of former Avondale player who died in a tragic accident over 30 years ago. The event has thrived over the years, mainly due to the efforts of club PRO, Noel Long.

Ballintemple NS team who were runners-up to Scoil Barra, Beaumont in the annual Slim Jim McCarthy Cup game. Picture: Mike English

The Scoil Barra team were strengthened by the inclusion of Jack Punch, Aidan Kirwan and team captain, Darragh O’Flaherty, who are on Cork U12 and U13 teams.

Ballintemple had to withstand early pressure but led by team captain, Otis Ward, they defended valiantly until the 15th minute when Calum Hanna breached the defence to score. Things were looking bad for the holders when Darragh O’Flaherty scored Scoil Barra’s second ten minutes later.

However, after the break it was game on when Charlie McCarthy got one back for Ballintemple.

Calum Hanna scores for Scoil Barra v Ballintemple NS in the Slim Jim McCarthy Tournament. Picture: Mike English

This drove the Beaumont boys back into action and Jack Punch netted following a powerful drive.

The result was signed and sealed for Scoil Barra when Darragh O’Flaherty scored his second, directly from a free.

Mary McCarthy handing over the original Slim Jim McCarthy Cup to David Collins, Holy Cross NS, Mahon, who were the first winners of the trophy 31 years ago. Included are David O'Donoghue, Ringmahon Rangers, and Gerry Murray. Picture: Mike English.

Mary McCarthy, sister of Slim Jim, presented the trophy to winning captain, Darragh O’Flaherty while Cian O’Donovan, Ballintemple NS, received the Player of the Match award from Gerry Murray, St Michael’s Credit Union.

Noel Long, on behalf of Avondale, thanked referee, Graham Kelly, the teachers and principals of the participating schools for their co-operation and said it would not be possible to hold the event without the input of St Michael’s Credit Union, Blackrock.

The original cup was handed over to Dave Collins, Scoil na Croise Naofa, Mahon, who were the first winners and it will be used for inter-class competition.

Noel Long, PRO Avondale and organiser of the Slim Jim McCarthy Cup a presentation to referee Graham Kelly. Included are Gerry Murray, St Michael's Credit Union, sponsors, and Mary McCarthy. Picture: Mike English

Condolences were extended to the McCarthy family whose mother, Phylis, passed away after she presented the cup for the last time back in 2018.