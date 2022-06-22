A home win for Michael Harty in Cloyne five mile road race

MICHAEL Harty continued on his winning way with another impressive solo victory, this time over his local roads in the inaugural Cloyne five-mile race while Clare athlete Sharon Rynne took the honours in a much closer women’s event.

Although a 5km had taken place in Cloyne for a number of years – Harty holds the course record for that of 14:49 since 2016 – this was the first time for a five-miler to take place, organised by the winners’ brother Brian and the local Community Council.

Held over two laps of the popular Commons route, the East Cork athlete made his intentions clear from the start by going through the first mile mark in a fast 4:49. Three sub-5:00 miles followed before Harty closed with another swift 4:47 effort to give him a final time of 24:27, just a few seconds slower than the 24:21 he recorded the previous month at Midleton.

Mark Walsh of Leevale repeated his Midleton performance in taking second, although this time was almost a half-minute faster with his PB of 25:12. Another Leevale runner, Adrian Noone, finished third in 26:28 with Keith Kelly of Youghal taking fourth spot in 27:07.

Sharon Rynne, winner of the women's race at Cloyne, receiving her prize from Brian Harty. Picture: John Walshe

Sharon Rynne, who is based in Cork but still runs for the Kilmurry-Ibrickane North Clare club, wasn’t far outside the 30 minutes when defeating Mallow athlete Breda Gaffney by 12 seconds, 30:11 to 30:23. Gaffney, who had recent victories in Midleton and Youghal, showed she is getting back to full fitness after illness ruined the early part of her year.

Third place in Cloyne (31:34) went to a local runner, Emma Leahy-McGrath, having her first race for a number of years, with Orla Byrne leading home three of her St Finbarr’s clubmates when taking fourth place in 31:50.

RESULTS

Men: 1 M Harty (East Cork, M40) 24:27; M Walsh (Leevale) 25:12; 3 A Noone (Leevale) 26:28; 4 K Kelly (Youghal, M40) 27:07; 5 P Cashman (Watergrasshill, M40) 27:21; 6 K Ince (Eagle) 27:27.

M40: 4 J Moloney (Clonakilty RR) 30:19.

M45: 1 S Meyler (Ballymore-Cobh) 29:49; 2 D Dorgan (Midleton) 30:39; 3 T Horgan (unatt) 35:46.

M50: 1 G O’Regan (Midleton) 31:13; 2 D Healy (unatt) 36:55; 3 S Palmer (Fota Island RC) 37:06.

M55: 1 E Meade (East Cork) 31:26; 2 D O’Callaghan (Eagle) 35:13; 3 D O’Donoghue (Watergrasshill) 35:33.

M60: 1 M Walsh (Midleton) 33:36; 2 B Anglin (Ballymore-Cobh) 35:08; 3 G Bullman (Youghal) 37:45.

M65: 1 S O’Mahony (Youghal) 37:45; 2 J Hartnett (unatt) 42:56; 3 K Constant (Waterstown W) 51:42.

M70: 1 D O’Connell (Midleton) 41:18; 2 J Walshe (RRC) 43:57.

MJ: 1 J Spelman (East Cork) 29:08; 2 L O’Shea (Youghal) 34:30; 3 F Herlihy (unatt) 36:06.

Women: 1 S Rynne (Kilmurry-Ibrick NC) 30:11; 2 B Gaffney (Mallow, F45) 30:23; 3 E Leahy-McGrath (unatt) 31:34; 4 O Byrne (St Finbarrs) 31:50; 5 A Locke (St Finbarrs, F35) 32:07; 6 N Cronin (St Finbarrs, F45) 32:29.

F35: 2 B Lynch (St Catherines) 36:25; 3 O Fitzgerald (Watergrasshill) 39:19.

F40: 1 L Manning (Ballymore-Cobh) 34:18; 2 L Barry (Midleton) 36:37; 3 E O’Connor (unatt) 37:22.

F45: 3 A Crowley (East Cork) 34:41.

F50: 1 D Broderick (Ballintotis F4L) 38:51; 2 C Nugent (Mallow) 43:00; 3 S Fitzgerald (Midleton) 46:16.

F55: 1 B Sheedy (Midleton) 36:37; 2 M O’Mahony (Youghal) 39:53; 3 M Scannell (unatt) 42:48.

F60: 1 M McNamara (Midleton) 43:05.