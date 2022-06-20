Mon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 16:44

Douglas v Glanmire to meet again in Rebel Óg U14 replay after controversial end to first encounter

Premier 1 football clash will be staged at Páirc Uí Rinn on Wednesday
Douglas' Tadgh Curtain is tackled by Glanmire's Adam Dunlea during the Rebel Óg U14 Premier 1 A FC final. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Eamonn Murphy

REBEL Óg have fixed a replay of the Cork Premier 1 A U14 football final between Glanmire and Douglas after the first game ended in huge controversy in extra time.

There was confusion at the end of normal time in the original meeting last week when Glanmire felt they had won, Douglas believed it was a draw and the referee had it as a one-point win for Douglas.

On the night, extra-time commenced with Douglas going up by 1-1. 

There was further debate over the length of time a Douglas player who had been black-carded had spent on the sideline and as a consequence of that and the issue over the full-time score, the Glanmire mentors took their players off the field.

The matter was referred to the CCC of Rebel Óg, the governing body of underage GAA in Cork, after they received the referee's report.

The replay has been set for Wednesday, 7.30pm in Páirc Uí Rinn, with experienced Macroom official John Ryan down to referee.

