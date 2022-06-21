Cork City v Cobh: Manager Colin Healy looks ahead after frustrating draw

CORK City manager Colin Healy was unhappy with the way in which his players conceded their equaliser against Longford Town in the 1-1 draw on Saturday night.

“We were missing a few players. A few players picked up knocks against Sligo (Rovers). One or two picked up knocks against Galway as well. So we were down a few. But we have a good squad and it showed there tonight. The lads that came in did very well. It’s a hard one to take; getting done by a set-play."

They caused City problems in wide areas.

"They put balls into the box, which I thought we defended very well. We cleared one or two off the line. It’s a credit to the boys the way they defended.

Some lads have come in and haven’t played many games, and to be done by a corner and them having one spare man at the back is a hard one to take.

“Ryan Graydon is a good player. He is quick and we knew that. But we dealt with it. They caught us on a corner. They didn’t catch us from open play.

"They had one or two at the back post but dealt with it. David Harrington made one or two good saves. Josh (Honohan), Jonas (Hakkenin) and Ronan (Hurley) were magnificent. They were very good. But it’s hard to get done by a set-play.

Cork City defender Jonas Hakkinen clears against Longford Town. Picture: Bob Morrison

“We had chances. We had some very good chances but we just didn’t put the ball in the back of the net. In the second half; we had the chances but we just couldn’t take them. Then the longer the game goes on; obviously Longford get a bit of confidence and they keep going. But in open play they did go through the middle of us. They went into wide areas and we dealt with it, but we need to be better at defending the corner.

“It wasn’t a lack of concentration. It was just somebody not picking up their man. And that's what happens when you don’t do that, especially at this level you get punished, and that’s what happened to us."

City are hoping to get Barry Coffey back for the rest of the campaign.

Barry Coffey’s loan is up at the moment, so we are speaking to his agent and all of that kind of stuff. So, we won’t know anything about that for another few weeks.

"Barry can’t play until the 1st of July anyway whether he is with us or with anyone else, so that is the way it is with Barry.

“Matt (Healy) picked up a knock against Galway. Matt will probably be out for another week or two. We can’t force players in and then put them back out for another five or six weeks, so he's not ready and we have to wait another week or two for Matty.

“Cian Coleman picked up a thigh strain against Sligo. If I put him on or I played him; it could be a possibility that he pulls that. Those injuries could be six, eight weeks and we can’t afford that so we put him on the bench if we needed him but I wasn’t going to take the risk on it.

“We will work away and if the right player becomes available and if he suits the squad and he suits us, then we will look at it but at the moment we just keep working away.”