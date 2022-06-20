Cork boss knows they've plenty to work on for All-Ireland camogie semi

IT was a case of job done for Cork camogie team despite the game against Waterford not being as pretty as spectators would have liked in Walsh Park on Saturday evening.

Cork manager Matthew Twomey was happy to come away with the 0-16 to 0-10 win.

“It was scrappy yeah but all you want is a result. We’re in an All-Ireland semi-final, we’re after winning our four games. Every game is kind of similar, every team throws it up to us.

“We finished well enough, we finished with three points to make the gap six. We have to be happy with it. We were missing a few players but the ones that came in we were happy with. We wanted to grow our panel; we seem to have it now.”

Cork were forced into another change during the week.

“Yeah Orla (Cronin) has a niggle. I suppose we were advised not to play her.

“It was a risk against Waterford, but we did it and we’ll hold Laura (Treacy) until the semi-final. Sorcha (McCartan) should be back for the Tipperary game but we’ve another two worries now in Katrina and Chloe.

“Katrina got a bang on her hand in the first half and another in the second and it came out like a balloon. Chloe got a bang on her knee, so precaution was key.”

It was a bit strange to see Meabh Murphy move into corner-forward early in the game and then score Cork’s opening point.

“In fairness to Meabh everything we’ve asked her to do she’s done. She’s great. They wanted to play a second sweeper and we didn’t want them to have two so that’s what happened there.”

Waterford played so defensively it was hard for Cork to flow.

“Yeah, we were disappointed with our play. We said it to them at half time to run the ball as we were hitting balls in, but they were lazy balls.

“We asked them to run it a bit more and then Laura (Hayes) came up with a point and I think Saoirse (McCarthy) got one as well.

“Fiona Keating had a strong game and I thought Meabh Cahalane did really well on Niamh Rockett, so we were delighted with her.”

Referring to the sweeping role of Ashling Thompson.

She’s a great athlete and she’ll play wherever we want her to play, she does her job.”

What will Cork’s plan be for their final group game with Tipperary, will they still go out all guns blazing?

“Absolutely because if we leave it from today on, we’d be five weeks without a game, so we’ll use that as another strong game, and we want to go into the semi-final without losing a game.”