Analysis: Direct route didn't work for Cork hurlers with Galway sweeping

The concession of the sloppiest of goals after just 20 seconds was a terrible way to start the game from a Cork perspective. Patrick Collins will need no one to tell him what a poor mistake he made in letting Jack Grealish’s long delivery go straight to the back of his net, to give Henry Shefflin’s side the perfect start. It was a start that they were never to recover from, as they never got on level terms despite the fact that Galway never truly impressed.
Shane Kingston pointed a free with the last puck of the first half to leave Cork trailing 2-6 to 0-7 at the break. Possibly one of the most frustrating aspects of this scoreline was that Galway had actually been extremely average yet were winning by almost double scores at half-time.