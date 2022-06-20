All systems go for Éire Óg as they fly the Cork camogie flag at Féile

IT’S all systems go as preparations continue for the National Festival of camogie and hurling on Saturday.

Cork will be represented in camogie by Éire Óg, who will travel to Abbotstown for the John West National Féile na nGael Camogie competition.

Eight teams representing their counties will compete for the prestigious Division 1 title and already earlier in the month there have been regional finals in lower divisions, but this is the big one, and excitement is at a high as the Éire Óg girls count down to their big day.

The John West Féile na nGael offers every player in every club at under 15 an opportunity to participate in these festivals of gaelic games at Club, Regional or National level.

Teams participating at the National Finals having come through their home county competition, and Éire Óg had to battle to the finish before winning through to represent Cork.

In the semi-final, it took extra time to separate Éire Óg and Ballincollig before Éire Óg emerged to contest the final.

The final was another close encounter where a first-half Clara Murphy goal helped Éire Óg lead by two points 1-0 to 0-1 at the interval, but Sarsfields battled back and at the full time whistle it was level pegging, Sarsfields 1-4 Éire Óg 2-1 and so on they went again to extra time.

At half time in extra time Éire Óg led by two points with Clodagh Fitzgerald having converted two frees.

Both sides battled hard to take the title but Éire Óg, thanks to solid defending, held out to win the right to represent Cork at the National Feile competition.

The team have prepared well and are looking forward to representing Cork and their club under the guidance of their management team Conor Healy, Trevor Casey, Adrian Malone, Evelyn O’Shea and Breda Twohig.

Eight counties will contest division 1 and there are two groups of four.

Éire Óg are in Group 2 with Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin, Glynn Barntown, Wexford, and Boherlahan/ Dualla, Tipperary.

In Group 1, you have Killeady, Limerick, Athenry, Galway, Kilmaley, Clare and Windgap, Kilkenny.

Matches will be twelve minutes aside, and two teams will emerge from each group to contest the semi-finals.

The top team in each group will play the runners up in the opposite group.

There will also be a Féile Shield competition, which the bottom four teams will contest.

Éire Óg’s first game will be at 11.40, where they will take on Wexford representatives Glynn Barntown.

They will have a rest until 1pm when they will then meet Tipperary side Boherlahan/Dualla and all going well, they will contest one of the semi-finals.

The semi-finals are listed at 3.15pm with the Shield semi-finals at 3.45pm, the Shield final is down for 4.15pm with the big one, the National Feile final, at 4.45pm.

Éire Óg Féile Panel:

Kate O’Riordan, Leah Sheehan, Phoebe Wharton, Julie White, Maria Barry-Murphy, Laoise Ahern, Gemma Young, Clara Murphy, Clodagh Fitzgerald, Jessica Power, Laura Healy, Fiadh Malone, Ali Hayes, Rionagh O’Leary, Erin Healy, Abbie Hyde, Emma Casey, Alannah Whelton, Clodagh O’Sullivan, Ciara Healy, Claire O’Regan.