Cork v Galway: RTÉ pundit agree Rebels only have themselves to blame

THE word ‘inconsistency’ was more than once mentioned frequently in the build to this intriguing Galway versus Cork All-Ireland quarter-final.

The RTÉ panel of Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary and Joe Canning was a different from the usual suspects.

The exclusion of Patrick Horgan for the second consecutive game was welcomed by the former Galway star Canning.

“I still think he is one of the best finishers in the game and I dread to think if the game is in the balance with 20 minutes remaining the damage he could do if the Cork management decide to bring him in.”

Galway were fortunate to have a 2-6 to 0-7 interval lead with Davy Fitzgerald criticising the Cork defence.

“The opening goal was unfortunate as Patrick Collins is usually more reliable with that sort of save but the defending for the second goal was atrocious from Cork and they will need to step it up in the second half.”

Joe Canning had mixed emotions at the break.

“I am happy we are in front, but Cork will be kicking themselves as they were by far the better team but their failure to take great chances in front of goal is costing them big time.”

American actor and comedian, Bill Murray with businessman JP McManus in Thurles. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The wasted chances for Cork were glaring as the news filtered through that Patrick Horgan was being introduced at the break for Conor Lehane.

Geary was hoping the Horgan factor would work. “The positives in the first half were the number of chances created and hopefully Patrick will give us that extra push in the second."

Despite a brave second-half performance, Cork fell short by the minimum as the panel had mixed reviews.

Canning admitted: “It certainly wasn’t a vintage Galway performance and Cork will be kicking themselves for their first-half display that ultimately cost them big time.

The one plus for me is how Galway responded as the early Shane Kingston goal in the second half could have rattled them but they remained focused on the job in hand.

“Getting out of here with a win should give the lads a huge boost and they will need to improve against Limerick.”

Anna Geary added: “I think Cork will count themselves unlucky but credit to Galway they pushed up and didn’t give Cork the space they needed.”

Davy Fitzgerald explained: “What I found in the second half is when Cork found a purple patch Galway responded and that’s a real sign going forward as when things went against them they found crucial scores.”

However, Fitzgerald feels Galway have plenty to do before the Limerick semi-final.

“I still think Sheflin will not be totally happy with the performance as they will need to execute a lot better against Limerick, but this game was all about getting the right result and they got it on the day.”

Host Joanne Cantwell insisted that Galway have a lot more in them as Canning gave his thoughts on one questionable switch by the management.

“We shouldn’t have brought out Conor Whelan as he is best close to goal and he have to be put back into his rightful position against Limerick,” concluded Canning.