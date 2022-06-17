Cobh Ramblers beaten for the 13th time this season

Cobh Ramblers 0 Wexford FC 3

COBH Ramblers League Of Ireland First Division struggles continued as they fell to a 13th defeat of the campaign at the hands of Wexford FC at St Colman’s Park last night.

Cobh came into this contest badly in need of a victory, following a torrid run of recent form. But unfortunately, the struggles on the pitch for Darren Murphy’s side continued here.

Ramblers made five changes from the side that lost to Athlone Town last time out, faced a Wexford side that were looking to keep their push for a promotion playoff spot very much on track.

Jack Doherty threatened for the away side with a strike in the opening minutes when he fired just over, as Wexford looked to keep the pressure on in their pursuit of the promotion playoff places.

Wexford were looking the more threatening during the opening quarter, as Ramblers' first chance of note came on 18 minutes, when James O’Leary blasted over the crossbar.

On an overall level the first half saw chances few and far between for both of these teams, with defences very much on top

Cobh almost capitalised on a mistake at the back from Wexford on 43 minutes, but Luke Desmond was unable to hit the target. Doherty was without question the dangerman for Wexford as he continued to show his threat, almost teeing up Conor Davis in the box in first half stoppage time.

But at the half time break it remained level and still very much all to play for both Darren Murphy and Wexford manager Ian Ryan.

Ramblers began the second half brightly and Jake Hegarty had a shot blocked down from a decent position on the edge of the box.

However, Wexford opened the scoring in the 52nd minute. After some neat footwork from that man Doherty, he teed up Conor Davis to slot home from close range.

Wexford went close to getting a second on 70 minutes through a Jordan Tallon header which was saved.

However, Wexford doubled their lead in the 75th minute through what was an absolutely stunning 35-yard free-kick from Jack Doherty.

Dinny Corcoran got a third goal for Wexford in the closing stages with a cool finish from close range.

Pierce Phillips, Cobh Ramblers, heads clear from Conor Davis, Wexford FC. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron; Harlain Mbayo, Ben O’Riordan, Brendan Frahill, Jack Larkin; Jason Abbott; James O’Leary, Dale Holland, Pierce Phillips, Luke Desmond; Jake Hegarty.

Subs: Danny O’Connell for Phillips (17, inj), Issa Kargbo for Holland (56), Ciaran Griffin for Desmond, Tiernan O’Brien for Hegarty (both 78).

WEXFORD FC: Alex Moody; Aidan Friel, Paul Cleary, Joe Manley, Luka Lovic, Conor Crowley, Conor Davis, Jack Doherty, Aaron Dobbs, Adam Wells, Harry Groome.

Subs: Jordan Tallon for Manley (29, inj), Thomas Considine for Friel, Dinny Corcoran for Dobbs (both 67), Len O’Sullivan for Davis, Conor Barry for Doherty (both 77).

Referee: Mark Moynihan.