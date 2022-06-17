Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 12:50

Cork City return from break looking to extend unbeaten run to 15

Colin Healy's side will be expected to beat Longford away on Saturday night but struggled for long spells in the last meeting
Getting ready for a corner against Athlone: Ally Gilchrist, Cian Coleman, Matt Healy and Barry Coffey. Picture: Ray Ryan

Barbara O'Connell

IT’S 14 games unbeaten now for Colin Healy’s Cork City.

Form he hopes will continue when they travel to Longford tomorrow night.

City have had a longer mid-season break than what they’d have liked due to their postponed game against Waterford as David Harrington was involved with the Ireland U21s.

However Healy hopes the break has revived the lads, but taking no chances, he slotted in a friendly against Sligo.

“It was great for lads to get minutes against Sligo because although the break was great, with some lads going on holidays and some just relaxing here in Cork, we didn’t want too much of a break and therefore the game against Sligo will hopefully help as we face Longford in what I expect to be a tough game.”

The last time the sides met, City enjoyed what looked to be a comfortable 4-1 scoreline, but Longford were very actually impressive. Their first-half performance was one of the best I’ve seen from a First Division side all season. Their physicality was a problem for City and, coupled with their movement, passing, and ability to keep possession, they made City look like an average side.

Before that, City had drawn in Longford. Another tough test and although I felt that was a game City should have won, they did well to come away with a point.

And so tomorrow night’s game will be another tricky game but I feel City can produce a better performance.

They head into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Galway which put them on top of the league. Psychologically this will give the lads confidence.

They produced a great team performance where they defended excellently and looked a real threat up top. If they can do that against Longford I have no worries about them leaving with three points which would set them up nicely heading into next week’s derby against Cobh.

At this week’s press conference, Healy spoke about the buzz around the club and the confidence heading into the next phase of fixtures.

“The win against Galway was a massive three points for us,” said Healy.

The lads were excellent and showed huge character but credit must also go to the travelling fans who played a huge part in the win. 

"It’s always great heading into the break on the back of a win, as it can be a long time without a game if you had finished on a loss, so for that reason, there is a great buzz around the club since.

“We are all looking forward to getting back on the pitch and hopefully we can kick off this series of games with a win. It will be a tough game as they are a very good side, but we are ready and prepared for the challenge.”

