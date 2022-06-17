Ballincollig comeback in Castlehaven leaves league playoff places up for grabs

THE business end of the Cork Credit Unions Football League is upon us with only a handful of points separating the frontrunners in Division 1 Groups A and B.

Castlehaven have enhanced their chances of making this year’s Division 1 semi-finals following consecutive Group A victories.

The west Cork club travelled to Fermoy and came away with an important midweek 1-14 to 0-12 win.

Former Cork inter-county duo Michael Hurley (1-6) and Mark Collins (0-4) provided the bulk of the scores prior to the Haven hosting Ballincollig three days later.

A cracking encounter saw the Carbery club build a six-point lead heading into the closing stages. Ballincollig staged a gutsy comeback however, and earned a share of the points following a 1-15 to 1-15 draw.

Once again Hurley was in clinical form, scoring 1-8 in a game where Jack O’Neill, Cathal Maguire, Conor Nolan and Collins also featured on the scoreboard. Ballincollig’s scorers included Darren Murphy (0-7), Sean Kiely, Jordan O’Connor, Luke Fahy, Peter O’Neill, and Ciarán McKeever.

That result moved Castlehaven and Ballincollig into joint-second alongside Éire Óg who were given a walkover by Newcestown.

Group A leaders St Finbarr’s stayed a point clear of the chasing pack courtesy of a comprehensive defeat of Kiskeam. An early Jamie Lenihan goal set the Barrs on their way. Eoin McGreevy converted a penalty just before the break and additional Lenihan and Cillian Murray second-half goals wrapped up a straightforward St Finbarr’s victory.

St Michael’s picked up their third Group A win following a 4-16 to 0-6 defeat of Mallow. Keith Hegarty (1-3), Erich Hegarty (1-2), Liam O’Sullivan, Rory O’Shaughnessy, Andrew Murphy, and Mike O’Connell contributed important scores during St Michael’s latest outing.

Nemo Rangers remain the club to catch in atop Division 1 Group B. The Capwell club have won all seven league games to date, but the chasing pack managed to close the gap this past weekend.

Valley Rovers' Fiachra Lynch takes on Nemo Rangers' Kieran Histon. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Valley Rovers are two points behind Nemo following a 2-16 to 0-10 victory at home to Clonakilty. Fiachra Lynch weighed in with 1-3 for a Rovers team Eoin O’Reilly (1-1) and Billy Crowley (0-5) also played prominent roles.

Joint-second placed Cill na Marta’s push for a county league semi-final berth suffered a setback after a 0-13 to 1-5 loss away to Carbery Rangers.

The hosts led 0-6 to 0-1 at the conclusion of a low-scoring opening half. Chris O’Donovan, Daragh Hayes, Cillian Keane, and Paul Shanahan’s second-half efforts cemented Rangers’ win. A Gearóid Ó Goillidhe goal and additional Jason Mac Cárthaigh, Danny Ó Conaill, Liam Ó Loinsigh and Antóin Ó Cuana points weren’t enough to prevent Cill na Marta’s first league defeat of the season.

In the same group, Kevin Davis top-scored with 2-4 for O’Donovan Rossa in a 4-12 to 0-8 success over west Cork rivals Ilen Rovers in Skibbereen. Dylan Hourihane and Oisin Lucey also found the net in Rossa’s second league win of the campaign. Douglas remain comfortably in mid-table following their 4-11 to 2-10 victory away to Carrigaline.

Nemo are a point clear of Glanworth and Dohenys at the summit of Division 2 Group A with one round of matches remaining. Group B is equally tight with Kanturk two points ahead of chasing group that includes Aghada, Knocknagree, Castletownbere and Bishopstown.

Iveleary topped Division 3 Group A with nine points from their six outings. Glanmire edged Adrigole for second place on points difference.

Similarly, Millstreet finished first in Group B, two points clear of Boherbue who edged Glenville for the runners-up berth on points difference.

RESULTS

Cork Credit Unions Football League

Division 1 Group A: Fermoy 0-12 Castlehaven 1-14; St Michael’s 4-16 Mallow 0-6, Éire Óg v Newcestown - conceded By Newcestown, St Finbarr’s 4-19 Kiskeam 0-4, Castlehaven 1-15 Ballincollig 1-15.

Division 1 Group B: Valley Rovers 2-16 Clonakilty 0-10; Carbery Rangers 0-13 Cill na Martra 1-5, Carrigaline 2-10 Douglas 4-11, O’Donovan Rossa 4-12 Ilen Rovers 0-8.

Division 2 Group A: Rockchapel 0-15 Dohenys 2-10; Bandon 3-15 St Vincents 1-11, Bantry Blues 5-15 Ballydesmond 1-6, Glanworth 1-10 Macroom 0-5 Division 2.

Division 2 Group B: Dromtarriffe 0-14 Knocknagree 0-13, Mitchelstown 0-9 Aghada 0-15, Bishopstown 1-13 Naomh Abán 1-6, Kanturk 2-12 Na Piarsaigh 0-10, Aghabullogue 1-7 Castletownbere 0-10.

Division 3 Group A: Adrigole 3-14 Kinsale 1-8, Glanmire 1-9 Kilshannig 1-8, Iveleary 1-10 Kildorrery 0-11

Division 3 Group B: Boherbue 2-14 Glenville 1-6; Mayfield 2-8 Millstreet 1-10, St Nick’s 1-11 St Finbarr’s 0-14.