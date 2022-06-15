Rebel Óg CCC to investigate how U14 football final ended

The CCC of Rebel Óg will have to consider the outcome of how the Premier 1 U14 county final between Douglas and Glanmire finished last Monday night.

The game, played at St Michael’s, ended when the Glanmire selectors took their team off the pitch approximately three minutes into extra-time.

There was confusion at the end of normal time when Glanmire felt they had won the title, Douglas thought the game ended in a draw and the referee had it as a one-point win for Douglas.

Over the 60 minutes there was no animosity between the players or their managers and the only dispute was over the final score line.

After some discussion at the end of normal time both sides agreed to play extra-time, with Glanmire still feeling they had won the game by a couple of points.

The second area of dispute was a black card for one of the Douglas players. He was sent off late on and was off the pitch when the match ended.

But when the game restarted he was allowed back on as the referee said his time was up. Glanmire disputed this and the same player got a goal, which was the opening score of extra-time.

Douglas added a point before Glanmire then protested again and called their players together. They sat down on the pitch and the referee approached them to say unless they resumed their positions the game would not go ahead.

At that point the Glanmire selectors took their players off the pitch and the game ended.

The matter will now be dealt with by the CCC of Rebel Óg once they receive the referee’s report, which they should have by now.

They will then discuss the matter before issuing their findings to both clubs and they said they will not be commenting further on the matter as it is an ongoing investigation.