The Cork SL team maintain winning start to Kennedy Cup 2022 with two wins on Tuesday

RONAN LETTIS Cork continued their good form in the Kennedy Cup on Tuesday after a perfect opening day on Monday.

The youngsters have high hopes of going all the way in the competition this season.

Zoran Teodorovic’s Cork side came agonisingly close to winning the prestigious silverware last year only for his players to lose 1-0 to a talented South Belfast team in the final.

The competition features talented players from all 32 of the SFAI leagues with squads of twenty U14 players competing over an entire week of action with each team holding high hopes of winning silverware.

The annual competition which is held in Limerick, like all other competitive football tournaments, had been postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions over the past few years but the players, managers and supporters alike are joyously back taking full part in what has already been an entertaining tournament thus far.

On Monday, Cork delivered an impressive team display in Limerick and the youngsters won all three points on offer at the expense of Cavan/Monaghan.

The CSL side put six goals past their opponents without reply including a hat-trick from Mallow United’s Eoin Looney.

Roscommon defeated Limerick Desmond 2-1 in the other Group 5 tie.

The Cavan/Monaghan players delivered a gallant performance overall but the youngsters were outdone on the day by an energetic and hungry Cork team.

Cork went into Day 2 with plenty of confidence and up next for the Leesiders was an upbeat Roscommon side following their confidence boosting victory over Limerick Desmond a day previous.

Cork went through their three Group games unbeaten scoring 11 goals and conceding only 1.

On Day 2, the players were 3-0 winners over Roscommon which they followed up with a 2-1 win against Limerick Desmond.

A perfect winning streak summed up Cork's impressive performances in the group stages.

Limerick Desmond had a 5-2 win against Cavan/Monaghan in the morning game while Roscommon were 3-1 winners against Cavan / Monaghan.

Cork therefore go through to the quarter final of the prestigious Kennedy Cup after topping Group 5.

The CSL outfit are looking forward to a quarter final clash against Donegal in what could be a closely contested affair.

In the other quarter finals, Waterford are up against Sligo-Leitrim, Galway play Wexford, and the DDSL take on the Midlands.

Cork are just two games away from making the final of the tournament and the players will be hoping of going one step further than last year's CSL outfit.

The Kennedy Cup action continues in Limerick today with teams also competing for the Bowl, the Shield and the Plate.