Midleton GAA Reflects On Passing Of Club Legends 

IN a week when one of the club's brightest current stars, Conor Lehane, was again lighting the playing fields with another excellent display in the red of Cork, Midleton GAA were remembering two of their best loved and most dedicated servants.

The passing of Jack Cotter last week left a huge void in the club and amongst his family and friends as the current club vice president was laid to rest.

Meantime, in the past ten days Midleton GAA also held a fitting memorial tournament as a tribute to the late Bill O'Keeffe, another man who dedicated much of his life to the games and the club he loved and who passed on to his eternal reward in 2015.

Having served as Midleton Juvenile Secretary and Chairman, East Cork Juvenile Chairman and Chairman of the Cork County Bord na nOg, Jack Cotter went on to serve as a distinguished chairman of Midleton GAA for ten years.

He also served as Facilities Chairman for a number of years as well as being a selector for several Midleton teams as well as successful Imokilly Dick Barrett Shield teams and he was a selector on the first ever Cork team to win the prestigious Tony Forristal Tournament in Waterford.

As current club PRO Ger Lawton summed up: "It was great hearing so many nice stories of Jack over recent days as everyone who knew him had a story to tell. He was a great character and great company and above all hugely committed to his beloved Midleton GAA club."

Ger also recalls Jack's wider involvement within and outside the GAA.

"He was a referee with the East Cork Board for many years and back in the Midleton Club he was a member of the Golf Society and hugely involved with the Tops of the Town singing competition which ran successfully for many years.

The Midleton team that won last week's Under 14 hurling tournament, which was held in memory of the late Bill O'Keeffe.

"Away from the club he was a founder member of the IMP Choir, a butcher by trade and a great man for a social pint, a game of cards, holidays and of course a game of golf.

"He was a true Magpie who will always be fondly remembered in our club for his massive contribution through a plethora of different roles and guises."

Jack is survived by his sons Brian, Shane and Tomás, partner Nuala and her loving family, brothers Tom and Willie and sister Mary, grandchildren, nephews and nieces, other family members and a large circle of friends.

Meanwhile, another long standing and very proud member of Midleton GAA Club, Bill O’Keeffe filled many positions in the club during a lifelong service.

From selector on a number of teams, to his involvement on the grounds committee, his legacy lives on through the outstanding facilities at Clonmult Memorial Park.

Midleton were proud to honour Bill O’Keeffe, in the shape of last week's invitational under 14 tournament.

Appropriately on the day, this event featuring clubs from outside the county, concluded with the "magpies" coming out on top.

Ger Lawton says that overall it was a great day of hurling action.

"There was huge anticipation with the club hosting five visiting teams for the first time at the new Park South venue.

"It was an early start for the many volunteers at both Park South and Clonmult Memorial Park, all of whom were working hard to ensure the day was a success.

"Midleton made a bright start, in their opener against Garryspillane, getting in for a number of fast goals to take an early advantage, and eventually ran out winners by 3-8 to 0-3.

"First up in Group two was an all-Cork encounter with Douglas beating Erin's Own 0-8 to 0-3.

"Garryspillane then took on Cashel King Cormacs of Tipperary in Group one, with the Tipperary side impressive in a 5-7 to 0-1 win.

"Kilcormac Killoughey of Offaly were equally impressive when they beat Erins Own in Group two. The final group matches saw Midleton beat Cashel by 4-8 to 1-4 and Kilcormac beat Douglas 4-5 to 0-6.

"It meant Midleton would play Douglas in the Cup semi-final and Kilcormac would play Cashel King Cormacs.

"A late goal saw Midleton triumph in a closely contested penultimate round game, whilst in the second semi final the Offaly outfit had nine points to spare."

Erin's Own came out on top in the Shield decider whilst in the Cup Final Midleton held a half-time lead of 1-8 to 1-3.

Despite being put under pressure early in the second half, Midleton eventually ran out victorious on a scoreline of 2-12 to 1-5.

The Bill O’Keeffe Cup was presented by Coleman Quinn to team captain Senan Carroll.