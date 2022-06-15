Bantry boys lift some silverware with success in the Cork Colleges Senior C football final

THE Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí senior footballers recently concluded their playing season with success in the Cork Colleges Senior C final.

The Bantry-based secondary school team emerged victorious against Coláiste Mhuire, Buttevant on a final scoreline of 1-12 to 1-7 following their county final clash that was played in Cill na Martra.

Bantry Community College senior football coach Alan O’Sullivan said the win is a great boost for the school.

“It was a great win. It was a great day for the school. It is a good boost for football in the school. In fairness to the lads, they all played great on the day. I was especially delighted for the older lads. Their school journey has ended with success,” he said.

The football coach said the recent success in the senior C final is ‘just reward’ for the sixth-year players on the team who leave second-level education with a county medal.

“On the way home on the bus, they had a team photo of themselves when they were in first year after winning a county title and they ended their school term with another county title. They started their secondary school era with a title, and they ended secondary school with a county title. It is just reward for them to leave school with a county medal for all their years of hard work. Our joint captains Tadhg Cronin from St Colum’s and Darren McCarthy from Bantry Blues have been excellent over the last few years, so I’m delighted for them.”

John O'Brien, chairman, Cork Post Primary Schools GAA, presenting the cup to Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí joint captains Dara McCarthy and Tadhg Cronin. Picture: Denis Minihane.

O’Sullivan, who is a member of the Clonakilty GAA Club, was impressed with the nature of their county final win against a strong Buttevant team.

“Coláiste Mhuire, Buttevant were a good team. We had to work hard to win the final. Their full-forward Conor O’Hanlon was especially good. He played with the Cork U20 football team this year. He had to be well marshalled.

“We got off to a great start in the first half. We played some great stuff. We kicked some great points. The second half was a bit tougher for us playing against the wind. We played very well as a team. We held out and we never let them get too close to us on the scoreboard,” he added.

The school football coach said the players have been ‘fantastic’ to work with.

“All the players have been fantastic to work with. We had relative success this year I suppose getting to a Munster semi-final. There was great momentum all year.

"The players were great to train. They were so committed. We really targeted the county series and we drove it on. We came through a tough route.

"We beat Beara in the first round of the county stages. They had just won an All-Ireland title and they were missing a few players, but it was a great win. We beat Dunmanway in the quarter-final and Coláiste an Phiarsaigh Glanmire in the semi-final stages.”

O’Sullivan said they will be missing eleven players from this year’s panel for next season, but he is greatly encouraged by the young players coming through the various school teams.

Cillian O'Brien of Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí trying to get past Stephen Walsh of Coláiste Mhuire, Buttevant. Picture: Denis Minihane.

“There will be 11 players in total from this year’s Leaving Cert class missing for next year, with four of those players starting players. They will be a loss, but there is good underage talent coming through.

"Our U16.5 footballers got to a Munster final this year which is very encouraging. They are a talented bunch of players which is promising. I am optimistic about next year. We have a good young team who are willing to push on again to achieve more success if possible.”

The various Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí football teams draw on players from Bantry Blues, Caha Óg, a combination of Glengarriff and Adrigole, St Colum’s, Muintir Bháire and Tadhg MacCarthaigh.

He paid tribute to his fellow coaches and the coaches in the local club teams.

“The various club coaches in our locality are doing great work with the players and we the school coaches are adding to it. We are very grateful to the clubs for the great work they are doing with the players.

"The players have enjoyed good success with their clubs, and they are then bringing that back to the school during the academic year. Their success adds to a good competitive school team.

“I am fortunate to have great help from the other coaches David Harrington, Ivan Kingston, and Fintan O’Connor. We have shared the workload between us in terms of the teams.

"We have great support from everyone throughout the school which makes a big difference. The players got a framed picture with their medal in recognition of their achievement,” he added.

Two members of the Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí senior footballer panel Mark Óg O’Sullivan and Ben O’Sullivan are members of this year’s Cork minor football panel. Their school coach said they are very proud of their success.

Ruairí O'Shea of Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí breaks clear of Conor Hanlon of Coláiste Mhuire, Buttevant. Picture Denis Minihane.

“They are serious talents and great fellas. You will not find a better man-marker than Mark. Ben is a corner-forward and when Ben gets going, he is some man to stop. All involved with the school are so proud of Mark and Ben.

"They are great ambassadors for their clubs and the school. They are so talented and mature. We are delighted for them. There was a great buzz in the school when they helped Cork win the Munster championship title.”