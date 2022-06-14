Captain James wins the Seanie Walsh Memorial Draghunt at the Fornaught

CAPTAIN JAMES showed his pace and experience to win the Seanie Walsh Memorial Senior Draghunt at the Fornaught on Sunday.

A good attendance for this popular meeting and draghunting enthusiasts were not disappointed with three good draghunts.

In the style of a good hound the winner trained by Barry O’Keeffe of Shanakiel Harriers crossed the tape ahead of the consistent Blue Lad from Trina and Ken Long’s Southern/Carrigaline Harriers kennel.

Mossgrove Lazy ran a season best race to snatch third place for Shanakiel Harriers trainer Barry O’Sullivan.

Championship pacesetter Slievemish Spring of Clogheen ran another fine draghunt in fourth place ahead of Samantha’s Rose and Guinness.

So another great day for Barry O’Keeffe and his family as he once again praised his talented hound.

O’Keeffe said: “It was nice to get back to winning ways but that’s the sport one day you are celebrating and it’s all about enjoying the day and being a good sportsman.”

In the Senior Maiden draghunt Kilanetig Boy won his first draghunt of the season for IHT trainers Sean and Joe Hennessy.

Hard to believe this was the first time Kilanetig Boy has been in the mix this season but the veteran is a very capable hound on his best day and he crossed the tape ahead of Jamie’s Gem from Aaron Freyne’s Clogheen kennel.

Sean and John O'Sullivan and Aaron Wolfe of Griffin United with Sean T winner of the Seanie Walsh Memorial Puppy Draghunt at the Fornaught.

Northern Daisy of the IHT kept her recent form intact when crossing the tape in third place ahead of Odohran Boy and the Shanakiel Harriers duo of Maxine Silver and Ranger.

There was a tremendous finish to the Puppy draghunt with the honours going to the Sean and John O’Sullivan Griffin United trained Sean T.

In good open country the hounds managed to produce a strong pace and when they showed on the finish there were a few in with a chance of landing the spoils.

In the style of a good hound the winner crossed the tape ahead of championship leader Kilbrittain Girl from Kieran Kearney’s Shanakiel Harriers kennel.

The improving Penny’s Girl continued with her recent improvement of form as she snatched third ticket for IHT trainer Sheila Cummins.

Naoi, Magic’s Beauty and Tiger’s Boy all ran a credible race to conclude the ticketing hounds.

The winning connections were naturally delighted to with their third win of the season as Sean O’Sullivan praised his talented hound.

“First of all many thanks to my friend Aaron Wolfe who helps us with the hounds and he is a very important part of our kennel.

“At the moment Sean T is running superbly and hopefully he will continue to learn the game as he’s a young inexperienced hound,” said Sean O’Sullivan.

The Walsh family would like to thank the farming family in the Fornaught community and beyond for allowing them the use of their land for this prestigious meeting.

Sean Walsh Senior Memorial Fornaught: 1. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 3. Mossgrove Lazy (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Slievemish Spring (Clogheen); 5. Samantha’s Rose (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 6. Guinness (IHT).

Senior Maiden: 1. Kilanetig Boy (IHT); 2. Jamie’s Gem (Northern Daisy); 3. Northern Daisy (IHT); 4. Odohran Boy (Griffin United); 5. Maxine Silver (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Ranger (Shanakiel Harriers).

Puppy: 1. Sean T (Griffin United); 2. Kilbrittain Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Penny’s Girl (IHT); 4. Naoi (IHT); 5. Magic’s Boy (Mayfield); 6. Tiger’s Boy (IHT).