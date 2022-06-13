Cork v Galway: Giving up a big score to Antrim is a concern for All-Ireland quarter-final

CORK qualified for the All-Ireland quarter-final against Galway this Saturday, but only after a right scare against Antrim at Corrigan Park.

The 11-point margin was extremely harsh on Antrim as they had only trailed by points with five minutes remaining, but ultimately Cork outscored their hosts by 1-17 to 0-8 in the second half, so the control had well and truly been wrestled away after the change of ends.

To put even more perspective on this it is worth noting that Antrim had only two wides in that half, so they had just the 10 scoring opportunities in the second period. That compared with the 23 chances they had in the first half, notwithstanding the wind being at their backs.

So, while Cork were not impressive, they were definitely professional in the manner in which they saw the game out, given that this trip was always going to be one of those ‘can’t win’ ties.

Conor Lehane and Robbie O’Flynn both registered 0-6 from play, putting in impressive 70-minute performances. Without the Midleton and Erin’s Own maestros in such form Cork would really have struggled to ‘get out of Dodge’ as Anthony Daly put this tie from a Cork perspective.

Robbie O'Flynn of Cork and Joe Maskey of Antrim during dropping for the dropping ball at Corrigan Park. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Seamus Harnedy and Darragh Fitzgibbon ended up scoring 1-3 each by the end, but both took a while to get going.

In all honesty the game had a challenge match intensity to it, which is far from ideal for a team that needs to negotiate a minefield containing Galway and Limerick in the coming weeks.

Cork’s problems in the first half stemmed from how much Antrim scored directly from their own long puck-outs.

In the opening 35 minutes Antrim went long on 13 occasions from their own restarts and scored 2-5 from these deliveries deep into the Cork defence.

They only collected the ball directly from seven of these deliveries so that tells us how efficient they were when they did win it. Meanwhile, Cork scored two points from Antrim’s long puck-outs in that opening period.

At the other end, Cork won five of the six that they sent long and scored three points from these, but they went short on 14 puck-outs, and even though they scored 1-2, they also shipped 0-4, as the second and third ball out was often sloppy, meaning Cork got turned over far too often in dangerous areas.

CONCERN

As well as scoring 2-11 in that opening half Antrim also hit 10 wides. A couple of those wides were deliveries that rolled over the end line but that is still far too many opportunities to be conceding to a Joe McDonagh Cup side.

Antrim missed a few scoreable frees for good measure, so Cork could have actually trailed by more at the interval.

Cork sorted the Antrim puck-out dominance in the second half. The Ulster side only managed 0-5 direct from their own restarts, while Cork garnered 1-6 from them.

The Rebels would scored 0-5 from their own 10 puck-outs, with Antrim only mining one point from Patrick Collins’ second-half restarts.

Possibly the last time Cork were in a similar position in the championship was in July 2019 when they travelled to Mullingar to face Westmeath in a qualifier, and while they won pulling up, 1-40 to 0-20, the game had not passed without the issuing of a few red flags.

Conceding 20 points in a game of hurling was probably nothing to be too worried about, especially considering that Cork led by 15 at the break, but Westmeath also registered 19 wides on the day, meaning that they were getting a shot off on Cork’s goal at a ratio of once every 100 seconds or so.

This defensive frailty become fatal a fortnight later, when Cork exited the championship in the quarter-final, conceding a whopping 2-27 against Kilkenny, as Patrick Horgans’s heroics, amassing 3-10 on his own, amounted for nothing as Cork were simply outworked by the Cats.

Three years on and Cork conceded 31 scoring opportunities versus Antrim, and while that is an improvement on the 39 shipped against Westmeath three years ago, it still was not convincing.

Certainly the likes of Galway and Limerick won’t be losing any sleep tonight on the back of this Cork performance.