Cork v Limerick: Player ratings from the footballers' win in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Kevin O'Donovan and Seán Powter were electric coming up the field from defence
Darragh Treacy is tackled by Colm O'Callaghan. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Eamonn Murphy

MICHEÁL AODH MARTIN: Restored in the team ahead of Chris Kelly. Solid. 7

KEVIN O’DONOVAN:  In theory a corner-back, in reality, a hard-running threat from deep. Nabbed a point and burst through to earn the match-winning penalty. 9

MAURICE SHANLEY: Won some key ball in around the square in the last quarter as Limerick clawed their way back. 7

SEÁN POWTER: Absolute class again. Reads the game brilliantly, exceptionally quick and an inspiration to the crowd. 9

JOHN COOPER: An outlet for kick-outs and a tireless runner from wing-back. Quiet first half but came right into it from there. 7

RORY MAGUIRE: Rock solid. Developing into a quality centre-back in his first season as a starter. Heavily involved in O'Mahony's goal 7

MATTIE TAYLOR: Like Cooper, really picked it up in the second half. Caused ferocious problems from Limerick with his pace down the left wing. 8

IAN MAGUIRE: Caught some crucial kick-outs in the closing stages. Hugely experienced. Really knows his role. 8

COLM O’CALLAGHAN: Midfield was bypassed for long spells but he finished strong, grabbing a point and a big kick-out. 7

JOHN O’ROURKE: Very patient as he was starved of possession in the first half but ended up with 0-3 from play. 7

EOGHAN McSWEENEY: Deep-lying centre-forward. Got on a pile of ball. Scored 0-2 and set up 1-1. 8

DAN DINEEN: Worked very hard throughout. Unlucky not to get through for a goal. 6

STEVEN SHERLOCK: Lethal from placed balls, he also curled over two beauties from play. RTÉ Man of the Match. 8

BRIAN HURLEY: Fouled for three of Sherlock's frees, hit 0-2 himself and buried the penalty. Probably should have another few points but Croke Park will suit him. 8

CATHAIL O’MAHONY: Made no mistake to fire in the opening goal. 7

SUBS

JACK CAHALANE: Not yet 20 and new to the squad, having played U20 hurling during the league but looked the part as a link-man. 7

Paul Walsh, Damien Gore, Cian Kiely, Tommy Walsh: Unfortunately Paul Walsh was red-carded but Gore clipped a neat point. 6

