Cork v Limerick: Player ratings from the footballers' win in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

MICHEÁL AODH MARTIN: Restored in the team ahead of Chris Kelly. Solid. 7

KEVIN O’DONOVAN: In theory a corner-back, in reality, a hard-running threat from deep. Nabbed a point and burst through to earn the match-winning penalty. 9

MAURICE SHANLEY: Won some key ball in around the square in the last quarter as Limerick clawed their way back. 7

SEÁN POWTER: Absolute class again. Reads the game brilliantly, exceptionally quick and an inspiration to the crowd. 9

JOHN COOPER: An outlet for kick-outs and a tireless runner from wing-back. Quiet first half but came right into it from there. 7

RORY MAGUIRE: Rock solid. Developing into a quality centre-back in his first season as a starter. Heavily involved in O'Mahony's goal 7

MATTIE TAYLOR: Like Cooper, really picked it up in the second half. Caused ferocious problems from Limerick with his pace down the left wing. 8

IAN MAGUIRE: Caught some crucial kick-outs in the closing stages. Hugely experienced. Really knows his role. 8

COLM O’CALLAGHAN: Midfield was bypassed for long spells but he finished strong, grabbing a point and a big kick-out. 7

JOHN O’ROURKE: Very patient as he was starved of possession in the first half but ended up with 0-3 from play. 7

EOGHAN McSWEENEY: Deep-lying centre-forward. Got on a pile of ball. Scored 0-2 and set up 1-1. 8

DAN DINEEN: Worked very hard throughout. Unlucky not to get through for a goal. 6

STEVEN SHERLOCK: Lethal from placed balls, he also curled over two beauties from play. RTÉ Man of the Match. 8

BRIAN HURLEY: Fouled for three of Sherlock's frees, hit 0-2 himself and buried the penalty. Probably should have another few points but Croke Park will suit him. 8

CATHAIL O’MAHONY: Made no mistake to fire in the opening goal. 7

SUBS

JACK CAHALANE: Not yet 20 and new to the squad, having played U20 hurling during the league but looked the part as a link-man. 7

Paul Walsh, Damien Gore, Cian Kiely, Tommy Walsh: Unfortunately Paul Walsh was red-carded but Gore clipped a neat point. 6