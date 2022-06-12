Sun, 12 Jun, 2022 - 12:05

Three reasons the Cork hurlers beat Antrim to set up Galway quarter-final

Rebels will meet Henry Shefflin's side at 1.45pm next Saturday in Thurles
Three reasons the Cork hurlers beat Antrim to set up Galway quarter-final

Darragh Fitzgibbon of Cork and Gerard Walsh of Antrim after the game at Corrigan Park. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Denis Hurley

ANTRIM FIRST-HALF PROFLIGACY

It would have been unlikely for Antrim to maintain the upper hand in the second half given the strength of the wind, but they could certainly have asked more questions of Cork.

Ten first-half wides was too high a tally for the underdogs to be able to afford, especially as some of those opportunities were very scoreable as Cork allowed Antrim the latitude to create such chances.

In the second half, Antrim were only able to manage three points from play and no goal chances materialised.

MIDDLE THIRD TURNAROUND

Cork struggled to get to grips with Antrim in this area in the first half, something best exemplified by the fact that the Saffrons’ midfielder Keelan Molloy scored 1-3 from play before half-time.

Read More

Cork v Antrim: Players ratings from the Rebels' win in Belfast

After the break, Darragh Fitzgibbon began to win more of contested puck-outs while the introduction of Tommy O’Connell was another boost for Cork and Robbie O’Flynn remained a valuable outlet.

COMPOSURE

All things being equal, Cork were expected to win by 10 or 15 points and they had 11 to spare at the end – that is masked slightly by the fact that Séamus Harnedy’s goal was the second-last puck but, even so, a third Cork goal had a greater probability than a third Antrim one.

Trailing at half-time might have been a cause for mild panic and if Antrim had been able to stay ahead on the resumption, more anxiety would have set in. What Cork did was expected, but it was not an absolute inevitability.

Read More

GAA confirm details of Cork v Galway All-Ireland quarter-final in Thurles

More in this section

Sundays Well Rebels celebrate after winning the mens tournament 10/6/2022 Win for Sunday's Well Rebels caps off a brilliant week of Mixed Ability Rugby at Musgrave Park
Leamlara and Bartlemy set to serve up a unique Sciath Na Scol local derby final Leamlara and Bartlemy set to serve up a unique Sciath Na Scol local derby final
Antrim v Cork - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final Kieran Kingston: Antrim test will stand to Cork hurlers for Galway clash
cork gaahurling
<p>Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher throws his jersey to the crowd after the win over Scotland. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher</p>

Caoimhín Kelleher hails Alan Browne's key role in Ireland win over Scotland 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more