Cliona O'Callaghan's goal is key as Cork intermediates hold off Meath

Cork 1-12 Meath 0-11

CORK came out on top in this Glen Dimplex Intermediate Camogie Championship clash but only after a tough hard battle with a Meath side that came to Castle Road gunning for their first win in the round-robin series.

A strong crosswind made it difficult and with it favouring Meath in the opening half they got off to a good start with a Jane Dolan point with their first attack of the game.

Cork quickly got into their stride. Drawing frees as they ran at the Meath defence, Joanne Casey duly slotted over they led 0-3 to 0-1 inside 10 minutes of the throw-in.

Rachel O'Shea and Sinead Hackett swapped points before Cliona O'Callaghan grabbed what was to be a vital goal for Cork as she cut through the Meath defence before firing an unstoppable shot to the net.

Meath responded well hitting the next four scores with Sinead Hackett unerring from placed balls and Jane Dolan also on target they cut the Cork lead to a point.

Now coming under a lot of pressure Cork had to work hard but they regrouped and finished the half with points from Michelle Murphy and a Casey free, giving them a 1-6 to 0-6 half time lead.

Cork's Michelle Murphy plucks the ball out of the air from Meath's Maeve Clince during the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship at Castle Road. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Meath came at Cork from the restart. Dolan had the opening score of the half and with O’Shea and Kristin Troy swapping points, Cork held their three-point lead.

They had to really dig deep to hold firm against a strong physical Meath who were throwing everything at them in a bid for an equaliser.

At midfield, Cork were winning a lot of breaks and with Casey, Lauren Homan and Kaitlin Hickey pointing they went six points clear with seven minutes remaining.

To their credit, Meath responded to the challenge and pressuring the Cork defence they won frees.

Dolan duly converted three in a row they had it back to a one-score game.

It took a good save from an alert Stefanie Beausang to deny them before Ciara Crowley hit a late injury-time point to give Cork breathing space as they held on for victory but not before a stern test.

Cork with three wins under their belt and two games to go against Derry and Kildare are in a good position as they continue to head the group.

Scorers for Cork: J Casey 0-6 (0-5 f, 0-1 45), C O'Callaghan 1-0, R O'Shea 0-2, K Hickey, L Homan, C Crowley M Murphy 0-1 each.

Meath: J Dolan 0-7 (0-5 f), S Hackett 0-3 f, K Troy 0-1.

CORK: S Beausang; G Hannon, N O'Leary, A Moloney; L O'Sullivan; K Kilcommins, J O'Leary; L Callanan, K Hickey; J Casey, M Murphy, S Hutchinson; R O'Shea, C O'Callaghan, H Ryan.

Subs: L Homan for R O'Shea (42), C Finn for S Hutchinson (48), C Crowley for M Murphy (57), T McCarthy for C O'Callaghan (63).

MEATH: M Randle; S Payne, C Coffey, S Leonard; T King, M Clinch, A Keogh; K Troy, E Burke; S Kealy, A Minogue, A Slattery; J Dolan, S Hackett, A Gaffney.

Subs: A Minogue for S Kealy (h-t), E Regan for A Slattery (51), A McNerney for S Hackett (51).

Referee: E Morrissey (Waterford).