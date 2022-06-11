Win for Sunday's Well Rebels caps off a brilliant week of Mixed Ability Rugby at Musgrave Park

THE International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament World Cup at Musgrave Park was a huge success, with the success Sunday's Well in the men's final a major highlight.

IMART Cork 2022 was the largest Mixed Ability Tournament to date in which 24 men’s teams and four women’s teams, representing 14 nations, competed for the main trophies, as well as the much-coveted Spirit Of Rugby tournament trophies.

IMART Cork 2022 Tournament delivered 82 games over four pitches in Cork last week, as an estimated 25,000 visitors turned out during the course of the four days to show their support for the teams representing 14 different nations.

The magnificent event was crowned at Musgrave Park on Friday as hosts Sunday’s Well won the Men's Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup for the second time in their history.

They had achieved the incredible honour of winning the very first World Cup final in 2015, when they brilliantly defeated that year’s hosts the Bradford Bumble Bees in the decider, and in 2017 they came within a whisker of a repeat, when losing the final to the Pumpas from Argentina, so a second win from three renewals is an amazing feat.

Joy for Sunday's Well Rebels at Musgrave Park. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

History was also created as El Salvador from Spain won the first-ever renewal of the Women's Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup, which made this event in Cork extra special for all concerned.

The Spirit Of Rugby Trophies were won by UR Almeria/Incluindus (women's) and Incluindus (men's), which were awarded based on the commitment to rugby values.

The Spirit of Mixed Ability is a unique award to serve as a symbol of equality and is presented at each IMART to the team recognised as the most representative of rugby core values of integrity, passion, solidarity, discipline and respect.

The Mixed Ability Model – championed by IMAS – encourages social inclusion by removing barriers to participation for people who feel unable to join mainstream grassroots clubs or groups due to physical or learning disabilities, mental health issues, size, shape, age, prolonged inactivity, or a perception of ‘not being good enough’.

Sunday's Well Rebels’ Mick Moynihan scores a try at Musgrave Park. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

It is hoped that the IMART Tournament in Cork next year will have enhanced interest, participation and interaction of people of all abilities in the sport across Ireland and beyond, and help to build new connections between grassroots clubs, educational institutions, communities and local authorities.

Speaking at the closing event, Alan Craughwell, the Managing Director of Mixed Ability Sports Ireland stated: “It has been a week that I don’t think anyone involved, from players, to spectators, to volunteers will ever forget. People from all over the region and the country came out in force this week to cheer on those players who worked so hard over the last four days and left everything they had on the field.

“We would like to congratulate all the teams for their achievements this week, and to say a huge well done to every single player who have been an absolute inspiration to us all."