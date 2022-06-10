Cobh Ramblers fall to dispiriting defeat away to Athlone Town

Athlone Town 5 Cobh Ramblers 2

COBH Ramblers slumped to another disappointing defeat, their 12th of the First Division season, away to bottom club Athlone Town.

Goals in each half from Jack Larkin and Jake Hegarty weren’t enough to prevent Athlone from claiming their first victory of the campaign while Cobh’s winless run stretches to seven.

Ramblers started slowly and were duly punished as Athlone took the lead with just over nine minutes on the clock.

Cian Kelly won possession back well in the middle of the park and after it broke kindly for Gary Armstrong, the playmaker released Carlton Ubaezonu with a precise splitting pass and from there the striker made no mistake, controlling the ball superbly before coolly slotting it into the back of the net.

The visitors, to their credit, reacted well to that setback as they grabbed an equaliser in the 18th minute thanks to a sensational strike from Jack Larkin.

Darragh O’Sullivan Connell’s cross from the left flank was cleverly knocked into his path of Larkin, who did the rest as he expertly curled the ball into the top right corner of the net from the edge of the penalty area.

Jack Larkin, Cobh Ramblers, scores a goal despite Cian Kelly's challenge in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Athlone Town Stadium. Picture: Ray Ryan

But it took the home side just three minutes to regain their lead as Thomas Oluwa edged his side back in front with a deft finish.

A poor pass from defender Justin Eguaibor went straight to the feet of Kelly and his ball in behind was latched onto by Oluwa, who showed incredible composure to clip the ball past Sean Barron and into the roof of the net.

He almost repeated the trick at the beginning of the second half but after pouncing on another Eguaibor error, he scooped the ball just over the gaping goal.

But Athlone wouldn’t have time to rue that miss as Oluwa unselfishly rolled the ball to Ubaezonu when he gathered a loose ball in the box, allowing the forward to easily tuck home his second of the night.

The Rams soon snatched a lifeline when Danny O’Connell set up his fellow substitute Jake Hegarty for an easy finish.

But that hope was quickly extinguished as the home side secured the win when Daniel Dobbin found the far bottom left corner before Oluwa did likewise just past the hour.

ATHLONE TOWN: Andrew Skerritt, Daniel Dobbin, Noah Van Geenen, Shane Barnes, Thomas Oluwa, Oisin Duffy, Aaron McBride, Gary Armstrong, Youri Habing, Cian Kelly, Carlton Ubaezonu.

Subs: Success Edogun for Barnes (37), Osaze Irhue for Oluwa (84), Blake Ryan for Habing (84), Sulton Adenekan for Armstrong (84).

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron, Breandan Frahill, Jason Abbott, Conor Drinan, Darragh O’Sullivan Connell, Sean McGrath, Jack Larkin, Justin Eguaibor, Issa Kargbo, Dale Holland, James O’Leary.

Subs: Luke Desmond for Holland (33), Danny O’Connell for Drinan (49), Jake Hegarty for Abbott (49), Ciaran Griffin for O’Sullivan Connell (75), Luka le Bervet Bardsley for McGrath (76).

Referee: David Keeler.