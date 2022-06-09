Eire Og move top of Division 1A as Castlehaven close in on semi-final berth

THE Cork Credit Unions Football Leagues are hotting up as the regular season approaches the finish line.

Newcestown conceded to Eire Og, who are now on 11 points, with a game to play, one more than the Haven, Ballincollig and county champions St Finbarr's who all have two matches remaining. The Haven recorded a 1-14 to 0-12 win over Fermoy on Wednesday night.

The picture might become clearer after Saturday’s penultimate round of games, highlighted by Ballincollig’s visit to the Haven for a crunch tie.

Ballincollig’s six-match unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of in-form St Michael’s, who won by a point while the Haven’s resources will be tested by a second outing in three days.

The ’Barr’s can take an important step towards clinching a semi-final spot at home to Kiskeam, who are two points behind and must win to remain in contention.

The city club have shown not to be overly reliant on any one individual for their scores even though Cillian Myers-Murray stands out.

Eoghan McGreevey, Enda Dennehy and Ben O’Connor supplied the goals in the most recent victory over Fermoy while the Duhallow club will look to Sean O’Sullivan and Dave Scannell.

Apart from searching for a semi-final place, others are attempting to finish in the top five to earn Division 1 football in the new-look 2023 version.

Ballingeary, who impressed so much in winning the Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta senior title for the first time on Monday, occupy sixth position, but are only a point behind.

Division 1B is also packed with intrigue even if Nemo Rangers are bankers to win the section with a 100% record from seven games.

Who follows them into the semis, though, is less certain with Cill na Martra (12), Valley Rovers (10) and Carbery Rangers (9) all in the mix.

Valleys will want to bounce back from the Cill na Martra defeat, when Clonakilty visit on Friday and a victory would heap the pressure on the Gaeltacht club for their trip to Rosscarbery less than 24 hours later.

Cill na Martra are unbeaten-five wins and two draws-but Carbery Rangers are hitting a bit of form with JP Eady and Jack O’Regan among the scorers.

Douglas make up the top five, but have Clyda Rovers and Carrigaline breathing down their necks, adding further interest to their game in Carrigaline.

Division 2A leaders, Nemo Rangers, played last evening while the next four sides collide, Rockchapel facing Dohenys tomorrow and Glanworth-Macroom the following day.

The Duhallow club are a point clear of the others.

Kanturk top Division 2B with Aghada and Knocknagree in close pursuit while Division 3 reaches the finish line with Millstreet boasting a 100% record in section B.

FIXTURES: TOMORROW: Cork Credit Union Football Leagues: Division 1B: Valley Rovers v Clonakilty, Brinny, 7pm.

Division 2A: Rockchapel v Dohenys, Rockchapel, 8pm.

Division 3B: Mayfield v Millstreet, Mayfield, 7.45; St Nick’s v St Finbarr’s, Glen Field, 7.45.

SATURDAY: Division 1A: Castlehaven v Ballincollig, Castlehaven, 4pm; Eire Og v Newcestown, Ovens, 4pm; St Finbarr’s v Kiskeam, Togher, 4pm; St Michael’s v Mallow, Mahon, 7pm.

Division 1B: Carbery Rangers v Cill na Martra, Rosscarbery, 4pm; Carrigaline v Douglas, Carrigaline, 4pm; O’Donovan Rossa v Ilen Rovers, Skibbereen, 4pm.

Division 2A: Bandon v St Vincent’s, Bandon, 4pm; Bantry Blues v Ballydesmond, Bantry, 4pm; Glanworth v Macroom, Glanworth, 4pm.

Division 2B: Aghabullogue v Castletowbere, Coachford, 3.15; Bishopstown v Naomh Aban, Bishopstown, 4pm; Dromtarriffe v Knocknagree, Dromtarriffe, 7pm; Kanturk v Na Piarsaigh, Kanturk, 4pm; Mitchelstown v Aghada, Mitchelstown, 4pm.

Division 3A: Adrigole v Kinsale, Adrigole, 4pm; Glanmire v Kilshannig, Glanmire, 4pm; Iveleary v Kildorrery, Inchigeela, 4pm.

SUNDAY: Division 3B: Boherbue v Glenville, Boherbue, 11.30am.