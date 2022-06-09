Eva Mangan: Cork City players know they've been underperforming

IT has been a disappointing season to date but Cork City WFC star player Eva Mangan is confident that things can improve under new manager Danny Murphy.

With just two wins this season, six points from a possible 39, Mangan is under no illusion that her side have underperformed this season but she believes a new manager will bring the changes that are needed in the squad.

“The season is obviously not going the way we wanted it to and that’s very disappointing,” said Mangan.

“We sat down at the start of the season and we said we wanted to push on from last season. It’s very frustrating to be where we are at the moment because we are well able to challenge the top teams and get a result.

“We have a very young and talented squad that has a lot of ability but unfortunately underperforming all season.

“It’s frustrating for the club, players, and of course the supporters.

The most frustrating part of the season for me is only winning two games and looking at the talent in our squad, we are well capable of winning more.

“I think luck didn’t go our way in some games where we should have won.”

Eva Mangan in action against Wexford. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Has the disruption of managers leaving during the season affected the team’s performance?

“No I wouldn’t think so as we hadn’t played well anyhow.

“Paul leaving was a shock to us all and we’re all disappointed as we couldn’t get the results for him after the work he was putting in each week for the team and we were very grateful for him to manage us but we knew the way we were playing at the time and we wanted to just push on and try get a win for everyone involved.

“I think we need to just be more aggressive. Danny is only in a week and he’s already said we are too nice and I agree completely, especially myself not being too aggressive as a midfielder.

“It’s what’s needed to play at the national league level and will show in our performances if we start doing it.

“I think a change in formation and our style of play is something the team and management can talk about and see what everyone thinks and agree on.

“I think we need to push players higher and get at teams more looking to score more and cause more problems.

KNOWLEDGE

“Danny has been in not even a week and he’s impressed me since he’s been here and has a really good knowledge of the game with the amount of experience he has. He was in charge of our game against Peamount and the game didn’t go our way losing seven nil but hopefully, we can get three points Saturday against Treaty and push on.

“We are nearly halfway through the season and I’m happy enough with my performances. I’d enjoy having a few more goals and assists but I feel like I’m growing each game and improving, and hopefully, I can contribute more goals to the team and help us get back on the winning track.

“I think the league is getting more and more competitive each year. You see teams improving and getting new players that’s a real benefit to them.

Cork City's Eva Mangan tackles Athlone Town's Gillian Keenan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“Like, Athlone this year are doing really well and it shows how a side can improve over a few seasons.

My aim for the rest of the season is to just keep improving and doing the simple things right, working hard even if the games are not going the way we want it to.

“As I said, the team has bundles of talent, we just need to stick together and keep working for each other and the results and performances will come and we will push on.

“Hopefully we can get the three points on Saturday.

“We already beat Treaty comfortably a couple of weeks ago where we had a great game and showed what we’re about.

“A Munster derby is always going to be exciting for everyone and it’s a great time for us all to step up and get a win so hopefully we can get a big crowd out at the ’Cross. I’m looking forward to it.”