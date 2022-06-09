Avondhu hurlers keen to make an impact after seeing off Carbery

AVONDHU made a successful start to the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC Colleges/Divisions section at Coachford on Tuesday night.

A hard-fought 2-23 to 3-15 victory over Carbery sees them through to a Preliminary Round semi-final.

Manager Joe O’Brien was very satisfied with the outcome.

“No point in playing out of your skin and losing the game. It is about winning,” the former Glen Rovers hurler and Harbour Rovers club man said.

“We prepared well for this game, we played a good few challenge matches against the likes of Causeway, Midleton, Ballyhea and Newtownshandrum.

“We found ourselves behind by three points at half-time (1-9 to 3-6) so we would have been disappointed to concede three goals in the first half but we regrouped. I thought we weren’t tight enough at all at the backs.

"We addressed that at half-time and it paid off. We made a few positional switches and we brought on a couple of subs as well.

“Fellas started to play a bit better because it is very disheartening when you are conceding soft goals and then trying to come back time and time again. It showed great character that they can do that.

"We have a panel, we didn’t weaken the team by bringing on players. They are all pretty much the same standard and they are all looking for places.

“We were after hitting 11 wides as well in the opening half. These things come in cycles, I said to them, stick with it. Stick with the process, still go for your scores and they will come. Sure enough in the first five minutes of the second half, the first three shots we got we were on target.

Colin O’Brien and Stephen Condon shared 2-18. Yes, look, we all know what these guys can do. But it is about the full panel.”

A panel he is hoping to strengthen further before their attention returns to the semi-final next month. Shanballymore’s Brian O’Reilly was a late withdrawal on the night due to injury.

“We have quite a number of injuries and we have some very good young players doing the Leaving Cert. Ben Nyhan from Clyda Rovers is one of those who is doing exams. I haven’t seen him but I am hearing very good things about him. He would love to be involved.

“Colin English from Ballygiblin got injured a couple of weeks ago. Sean Linehan from Ballyhooly is another - so we have a few to come back onto the panel.

“We have a break for a while. But this is a divisional team at the end of the day, these players now go back to their clubs.”